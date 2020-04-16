Two and a half weeks ago, Virginia issued a stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Ralph Northam’s directive spelled out “allowable travel” for which Virginians could leave their residency, such as work, medical treatment, care for family members, and obtaining essential goods and services like groceries and prescriptions.
Since then, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia surged from 1,020 on March 30 to 6,889 on April 16. Hospitalizations spiked from 136 to 1,114 and deaths jumped from 25 to 208.
The loss of life is heart-wrenching, but two other data points are equally worrisome. As 400,000 Virginians filed for unemployment over the past month, the number of people tested jumped from 12,038 on March 30 to 46,444 by Thursday morning.
In a state of 8.5 million people, that’s a snail’s pace. We’re suffering from a data crisis in the commonwealth and the problem comes in two forms.
First, our understanding of the coronavirus and its spread is far from uniform. Each day, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website provides updates on those aforementioned categories: number of people tested, total cases, total hospitalizations and total deaths.
But with sporadic testing, highly varied symptoms and a late start on ascertaining levels of asymptomatic transmission, government officials are left with models that are all over the place.
“I love data, and I want to be exact,” Gov. Ralph Northam said at Wednesday’s press briefing on the coronavirus. “But I’d ask all of you and our viewers to be patient.”
Second, we’re lacking a cohesive plan for what metrics need to be reached in order to reopen the economy. Northam’s plea for patience is being tested by the financial punishment.
According to a Wednesday release from the Virginia Bankers Association, as of April 13, state banks have handled nearly 27,000 applications from small businesses for forgivable loans to maintain their payrolls. The assistance totals more than $6.6 billion and comes from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) — a core component of the $2 trillion federal aid package passed in March. But a recent RTD report warned the $349 billion PPP fund is near dry.
“Far too many of Virginia’s businesses simply will not survive an indefinite closure, endangering the jobs of thousands of Virginians and potentially further crippling our economy,” Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said in a Wednesday statement obtained by the RTD.
The survival of businesses — and people — is at stake. To reconcile those concerns, better collection and consistency of information is paramount. Without expanded testing to procure a full sense of whom the virus has reached and how immune systems respond, the public health — and data — crisis will continue.
— Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yep we need testing...Nope...The Trump administration has failed to procure tests and fulfill their duties...Yep Trump said anyone who wants a test can get a test...Like always he lied...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.