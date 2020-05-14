Virginians have a reason to be proud: The commonwealth continues to be among the states with the highest rates of 2020 census participation.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s data dashboard, as of Tuesday, 64% of households in Virginia had self-responded to the census by phone, mail or internet. That’s five percentage points higher than the national rate of 59%. The commonwealth was tied for eighth place with Illinois, and no other East Coast state placed in the top 10. Neighboring Maryland was closest at No. 12 (62.9%).
Fifteen localities in Virginia had eclipsed a 70% self-response rate. The Greater Richmond region is led by the counties of Hanover (75%, fourth), Powhatan (74.8%, fifth) and James City (73.5%, eighth). Chesterfield (69.3%, tied for 16th) and Henrico (68.1%, 22nd) were closing in on the 70% mark.
But Richmond’s self-response rates are a cause for concern. The city once again is suffering from a census divide, reflective of its complicated history of race and class issues. More outreach is needed to close the gap.
Through May 12, 54.3% of households in the city of Richmond had participated. But the bureau’s map of census tracts — defined as “small, relatively permanent statistical subdivisions of a county or equivalent entity” — shows some Richmond neighborhoods are being counted at much higher rates than others.
A census tract usually contains 1,200 to 8,000 people, with an “optimum size” of 4,000 people,” the Census Bureau says. And “boundaries are delineated with the intention of being maintained over a long time so that statistical comparisons can be made from census to census.” There was no pandemic during the 2010 count, and the 2020 data landscape shows severe disparities.
Six census tracts already have self-response rates above 75%. These communities also appear to have strong internet access, which is a new option for 2020.
Tracts 501 (75.8% overall, 67.5% online), 502 (78.3% overall, 74% online) and 504 (78.8% overall, 72.9% online) cover idyllic tree-lined streets in the West End. Tracts 416 (76% overall, 65.6% online), 606 (78.2% overall, 72.1% online) and 704 (78.4% overall, 71.5% online) capture slices of the riverfront beauty of Byrd Park, Stratford Hills, Willow Oaks, Westover Hills and Forest Hill. Those six tracts also were well-represented in the 2010 census, with 75% to 83.3% of households responding to the survey.
In other areas, representation has been — and continues to be — scattered and incomplete. Nearly two months after initial mailings were sent with instructions on how to self-respond, dozens of Richmond neighborhoods have participation rates below 50%.
On the South Side, Tract 706.01 (just west of the split between Hull Street and Midlothian Turnpike) has a 2020 self-response rate of 31.3% (15.7% online). Tracts 608 and 609 (neighborhoods straddling Jefferson Davis Highway) have self-response rates of 35.7% (19% online) and 32.6% (15.7% online), respectively. Closer to downtown, Tract 301 (Gilpin Court) is at 36.9% overall (18.6% online). And Tract 403 (Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus) stands at 29.4% overall (28.3% online).
While there still is time to respond, these areas’ 2020 self-response rates are lagging 15 to 30 percentage points behind their final 2010 participation figures: Tract 706.01 (46.5%, -15.2%), Tract 608 (60.3%, -24.6%), Tract 609 (54.1%, -21.5%), Tract 301 (63.6%, -26.7%) and Tract 403 (55.2%, -25.8%)
In other communities, gaps exist between overall and internet participation rates. Two examples are Tract 212 in Fulton (52.4% overall, 26.5% online) or Tract 602, covering parts of Blackwell and Oak Grove (46.5% overall, 24.1% online).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census Bureau made several adjustments to its operational calendar. Self-responses will be accepted through Oct. 31 — a 90-day extension. Field offices are hoping to reopen and ramp up collection in June.
But the absence of community outreach over the past few weeks is a real loss. Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Complete Count Commission invested $1.5 million and countless hours to identify efforts to better reach hard-to-count Virginians. This included in-person events and support through libraries, churches and other community organizations.
Prior to the virus, we knew the consequences of an incomplete census count. At the January opening of Richmond’s Area Census Office, Mayor Levar Stoney warned that for each person not included, $20,000 in federal dollars toward education, public health, parks and other programs is lost over 10 years. “Simply put, our city cannot afford to discount anyone,” Stoney said.
In a post-pandemic world with weary support systems, that message holds. If COVID-19 is an endemic presence in our communities, as the World Health Organization has warned, how will those lost dollars be magnified?
Without more outreach, Richmond appears destined for an incomplete count that will exacerbate its history of divides for another 10 years. Where is the urgency?
— Chris Gentilviso
