On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that everyone should start wearing face masks when going out to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The governor explained that when one “is wearing a face covering, it is less likely that droplets from a sneeze or from talking will spread out into the air, and if you’re wearing a face covering, it can offer some level of protection against those droplets. It also makes you more aware of accidentally touching your face. You don’t need a medical grade mask to do this; in fact, you can make your own.”
The governor was citing new guidance released just a few days ago from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In an about-face, the CDC issued a statement late last week urging people to wear at the minimum some sort of cloth covering over their face and nose when they go to areas where people tend to congregate.
Just weeks earlier, CDC guidance seemed to contradict that. Initially, the organization suggested that for most of us, facial coverings provided little protection. The agency maintained that wearing a mask was only necessary if you were infected or caring for an infected person. And, it warned, when healthy people unnecessarily ordered the masks, it depleted supplies for health care professionals and the ill.
While we are not doctors, the newest recommendations make sense. We’ve always been told to cover our mouths when we sneeze or cough to prevent spreading germs. But as Northam, a physician, mentioned, the COVID-19 virus might be spread by talking or even exhaling.
And every time we touch our hands to our face, we risk catching the disease, or if we’re already infected, we risk spreading the disease to shopping carts, door handles, ATMs, you name it.
So, why the recent change in guidance by the CDC and our own governor? Was it because initially there were not enough masks to go around? It makes sense that medical personnel and the sick should have been given top priority of available supplies. But why is it just now that experts are telling us even two layers of cotton material — like a T-shirt — covering the face can help prevent the spread of COVID-19? Surely the experts have known that all along.
— Robin Beres
