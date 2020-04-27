During the global coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as hand sanitizer and face masks.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch is Virginia’s news leader. Like other local newspapers around the country, the RTD provides news and information unique to the region and commonwealth: the latest number of reported coronavirus cases, which businesses are open, inspiring stories about health care workers and much more. But your access to local news and information is gravely threatened by the economic carnage COVID-19 has wrought.
While local newspapers continue to field reporters and bring news and advice from public health authorities in print and online — at considerable cost — their revenues have all but disappeared as the businesses that were their most important advertisers were shuttered.
That’s why America’s Newspapers and other organizations representing local news providers are asking Congress to take urgent action to ensure you don’t lose your vital sources of timely and trustworthy information.
First, we’re asking that Congress expand and clarify the Payroll Protection Program to ensure it covers all local newspapers and news broadcasters. While some of these outlets might be owned by large organizations, they must survive on their own. It’s only fair that they should be included in any expansion of the program.
These loans will keep the newspaper employees — your neighbors — on their payrolls and help get the news to you in print as well as online. We appreciate the bipartisan letter of April 19 from U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., John Kennedy, R-La., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Boozman, R-Ark., that requested waiving the Small Business Administration’s affiliation rule to allow local media outlets to access funding, pointing to the critical role these outlets play in keeping communities healthy and informed.
Second, we are asking that the Trump administration direct current federal government advertising funds to local news and media outlets. These public service and informative ads could be similar to the ones running right now about the U.S. Census. They could carry critical government information about data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, access to small business loans, medical resources for families and other important topics. We’re asking for a commitment that would be spent in an equitable manner across all local news providers.
We also believe that there should be an immediate relief package that is based on total newsroom employees. Some local news organizations won’t survive without some type of immediate grant or infusion that is tied to the organization’s employees who directly work in the newsroom.
This is not a demand by local news providers for an industry bailout. Instead, these measures recognize that local news publishers are on the information front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, providing a public service vital to keeping our communities safe, secure and sustained during this unprecedented public health crisis.
Join us in urging Congress to expand the Payroll Protection Program to include local news sources, as well as encouraging the federal government to use local newspapers and news broadcasters to convey important information through public service ads. A grant based on newsroom employees is critical.
Amid a public health crisis with more questions than answers, a robust press is vital to the well-being of our communities. Our mission at the RTD is to be indispensable to our readers, your go-to source for reliable, accurate news. Tell Congress to support local journalism: Don’t let it become another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
—Dean Ridings, CEO, America’s Newspapers, and Pamela Stallsmith
