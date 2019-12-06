Seventy-eight years ago on Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese war planes bombed the American naval base at Pearl Harbor. The attack killed 2,403 service members and sank or destroyed six U.S. warships and 169 Navy and Army Air Corps planes. The surprise assault brought the United States into World War II. On Saturday, the Virginia War Memorial will be hosting the Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Shrine of Memory. The ceremony, presented annually by the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Chapter, will last about an hour. The event is free and the public is invited to attend. The ceremony will be held outdoors, so attendees should dress accordingly. The Virginia War Memorial will be open for visitation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
***
We salute Gov. Ralph Northam’s commitment to repeal outdated and discriminatory Virginia laws. According to a statement from the governor’s office, an interim report released by the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law has “identified dozens of instances of overtly discriminatory language still on our books.” Northam created the commission last summer as part of his efforts to right historical inequities. After rooting out these ugly old laws, the commission next plans to look at those statutes that appear to be race-neutral or non-discriminatory but actually manage to perpetuate discrimination and racial inequity. We applaud the efforts. Biased and intolerant measures have no place in today’s Virginia.
***
Have you heard of the recent medical achievement made possible by fat cells? Several years ago, Chris Barr injured his spinal cord in a surfing accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He was told there was a 97% chance he would never walk again. Despite his near-hopeless prospects, Barr continued with his physical therapy, hoping to beat the odds and regain some motion. Although he showed limited progress during rehab, his determination was noticed. Some months later, he received a life-changing phone call from Dr. Mohamad Bydon, a neurosurgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Bydon told Barr of a new clinical trial that was attempting to treat patients paralyzed from spinal cord injuries. Barr welcomed the opportunity — becoming patient No. 1 in the trial. The medical procedure involved using stem cells taken from Barr’s own body fat and injecting them into his lumbar spine. Soon after the procedure, Barr began to experience feelings in his legs. His motor and sensory functions began to improve. Today he is walking on his own. Doctors caution that Barr is a special case — he’s considered a “superresponder” — and results for others in the 10-person trial varied widely. But these early findings give many victims of paralysis hope that new regenerative therapies are on the horizon for spinal cord injuries.
***
And, now, some not-so-great news about tobacco that has medical implications. According to the government report, 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, released on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, the percentage of high school kids using tobacco products has jumped to its highest level in 19 years. The survey says that 31.2% of high school students and 12.5% of middle school students — 6.2 million children in all — admit to using some type of tobacco product in 2019. If there’s any good news, it’s that increase is driven by vaping products such as Juul and other e-cigarettes rather than actual cigarettes. Between 2017 and 2019, e-cigarette use more than doubled among high school students and tripled among middle school students. We all know that tobacco is an addictive product, and it is likely these popular e-cigarettes are enslaving a new generation of users. Virginia’s legal age to buy or possess tobacco has been 21 since July. Parents, schools and other authority figures should be more proactive in enforcing that law.
***
Baby, it’s hot outside — for the Parker Solar Probe, that is. Last summer, NASA launched the spacecraft on a mission to explore the sun. Since its journey began, it has already made three passes around our star. With each loop, the Parker gets a bit closer to the blazing inferno. In the next five years, it will make many more passes before eventually entering the sun’s outer atmosphere and being exposed to nearly 2 million degree temps. But, the rugged little spaceship is dressed for success on this fiery mission. It wears an extra thick, custom-made shield complete with tubes of flowing water that keep its instruments and systems inside cool and safe in a comfy 78 degrees. Scientists are looking forward to interpreting the streams of information Parker is already sending back. We look forward to learning — in layman’s terms — what they find out.
— Robin Beres
