We’ve long known women in Virginia are blessed with brains and beauty. Now the entire nation knows it. Congratulations to Camille Schrier, a graduate student at Virginia Commonwealth University, who was crowned Miss America on Dec. 19. Schrier is a Pennsylvania native who is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree at VCU. She graduated cum laude from Virginia Tech in 2018 with degrees in biochemistry and systems biology. She was crowned Miss America just minutes after conducting a stunning science experiment on stage that had the pageant audience wowed. Wearing a standard white lab coat, she performed a chemistry demonstration of the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide. Schrier, chosen by a panel of three celebrity judges, narrowly beat out Miss Georgia, Victoria Hill. Last year, competition officials nixed the swimsuit competition and are using that time to give contestants a chance to promote their individual social initiatives. As Miss America, Schrier plans to spend the next year advocating for drug safety and abuse prevention programs.
***
Christmas 2019 is in the books, so when is it time to take the tree down and what’s to be done with it? In some homes, real Christmas trees have been up for a month or more. Branches are drooping and needles are dropping like snowflakes. Understandable then, that lots of folks waste no time taking down that shedding tree first thing on Dec. 26. Then there are the people who like to start the New Year with a spotless house; they take their trees down on Dec. 31. And still others opt to leave the tree up until Jan. 6, the 12th day of Christmas, also called the Feast of the Epiphany. But, no matter when you take it down, what do you do with it? Central Virginia Waste Management Authority probably has an answer for you. According to the CVWMA, a Christmas tree recycling program that grinds the evergreens into mulch is offered by most area localities. To find out where you can turn in your real tree, go to https://bit.ly/2QjW2CB. Going green is one more way to keep the holiday spirit alive.
***
Did you get a DNA testing kit for Christmas? You might want to rethink taking it. According to the Department of Defense (DoD), there could be serious security risks associated with using consumer DNA products. The warning, issued in a DoD memo, warns troops that some direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing kits “are largely unregulated and could expose personal and genetic information, and potentially create security consequences and increased risk to joint force and mission.” The Dec. 20 memo, signed by Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Joseph Kernan, also warns that the kits might not provide entirely accurate results and their information can be exploited by outside parties. The secretary warns that exposure of some genetic markers could endanger a service member’s career. The memo advises troops who seek genetic testing to get their information from a licensed professional rather than a consumer product. While most of us don’t have to worry about security clearances, the truth is that in the brave new world of DNA tests, few legal safeguards exist to protect our most private genetic data from prying government agencies, employers, potential blackmailers and others. Be careful. If you do decide to use a kit, research the product well and read the fine print carefully.
***
With sadness, we say goodbye to Christy Coleman, CEO of the American Civil War Museum. Next month, Coleman will be leaving Richmond to become executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation (JYF). In Richmond, Coleman was instrumental in the successful merger of the Museum of the Confederacy with the American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar earlier this year. The resulting $25 million Civil War Museum tells a more complete, richer story of the Civil War as seen from all sides. While we shall miss her, we know she will be a good fit for the JYF. Coleman is a native of Williamsburg and holds a master’s degree in museum studies from Hampton University. As director of the JYF, she intends to continue telling a more comprehensive story of our nation’s beginnings. She has her work cut out for her. Like most of America’s historic destinations, in recent years Colonial Williamsburg has seen dwindling numbers of tourists. We wish her every success.
***
With heavy hearts we note the passing of Dean Kelly Jarrett. The beloved Richmonder passed away on Dec. 13. He served for 30 years as the chief communications officer for The Martin Agency and was instrumental in growing the company from a small regional agency to one that today is nationally recognized. His love of the Richmond community was apparent in his involvement in several area nonprofits. He served on many boards, including The Richmond Forum, Henrico Education Foundation, Homeward, The Healing Place and Andrew’s Buddies. The entire greater Richmond area will miss him dearly. We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Mary Kay Jarrett, and their children, Will and Cate.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.