Friday marked the state’s annual observance of Lee-Jackson Day. For more than 100 years the holiday has honored two Confederate generals. The Friday preceding the third Monday in January honors Virginia natives Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. From 1985 to 2000, Virginia observed Lee-Jackson-King Day, incorporating the federal holiday that commemorates the birthday of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Fortunately, the General Assembly came to its senses and separated the holidays 20 years ago; Virginia and the nation will honor King on Monday. Now Del. Joe Lindsey, D-Norfolk, is pushing a bill that would drop the Lee-Jackson holiday and make Election Day one. Here’s our proposal: Turn Lee-Jackson Day into Patriots Day, and let Virginians honor whomever they want. Lee-Jackson Day is anachronistic. Virginia offers a panoply of patriots to remember. There’s someone for everybody.
More and more, it’s becoming apparent that age really is just a number. According to the Office for National Statistics, employment rates for Americans ages 65 and older doubled between 1993 and 2018. More and more we are seeing older workers put off retirement for a decade or longer. Many who keep working well beyond retirement age say they do so because they can’t afford retirement and others say they work to prevent boredom. Often, employers fearing the coming brain drain as hundreds of thousands of baby boomers age are happy to encourage older workers to remain on the job. Whatever the reason, researchers and doctors agree that folks who continue to work after age 65 in less physically demanding jobs are usually healthier emotionally and physically than those who are retired.
A case in point is the 59-year-old veteran reporting to basic training in June. Staff Sgt. Monte L. Gould left the Army in 2009 — only three years short of retirement — to be with his family. The former Marine and Army veteran re-enlisted earlier this week with an Army reserve unit following a yearlong process to be granted an age waiver. The returning soldier says he hopes to finish his time in service so to qualify for retirement pay. Gould, who lost 45 pounds to enlist, practices jiujitsu and runs seven miles with 50-pound weights, will be stationed in the same unit as his son. And, according to a spokesperson for the Army Recruiting Command, he’s not even the oldest to ever attend basic training. In 1999, a 68-year-old shipped out to boot camp.
We won’t hold Gould’s youth against him as we wish 104-year-old Bob Vollmer a happy retirement. The Indiana resident and state employee is calling it quits on Feb. 6 after nearly 60 years of surveying for the state’s Department of Natural Resources. The World War II veteran, who still drives across the state collecting data for the DNR, says he plans to spend his time reading, farming and traveling to the South Pacific islands he served on during his time in the U.S. Navy. And, in case you’re wondering about Virginia: While not all agencies are in their system, Department of Human Resource Management files show that the oldest employee working for the commonwealth is a youngish 94.
Speaking of 104-year-olds, retired Marine Corps Major Bill White also is doing just fine. But White, who — like Volllmer — served during World War II in the South Pacific, has a request. He is asking the public to send him Valentine’s Day cards. White has a bookshelf full of collected memorabilia of his life that he is especially proud of — including a Purple Heart he received for wounds sustained on Iwo Jima while leading Marines under heavy fire. White served for 30 years on active duty. And while his memories are many, he told TV station KTXL that he wants to keep growing his collection and plans to add every Valentine he receives to the assemblage. If you’d like to send him a card, address it to: Operation Valentine, ATTN: Hold for Maj. Bill White, USMC(Ret.), The Oaks at Inglewood, 6725 Inglewood Ave., Stockton, CA 95207.
If you want to live that long, don’t be one of the 43% of Americans who hasn’t gotten a flu shot. Experts say we are in the midst of one of the worst flu seasons in years. Doctors are strongly recommending every healthy individual get a flu shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 6.4 million people have come down with the bug, 55,000 have been hospitalized and 2,900 have died this season. Don’t plan on your youth or exceptional health being a bulwark against the flu. Last week, the bug swept through the Green Bay Packers locker room, sidelining several players before Sunday’s playoff game. It’s not too late to get your shot, although doctors say mid-January is it cutting close. And vaccinated or not, stay home if you’re ill and, please, remember to wash your hands regularly.
