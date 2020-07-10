There’s good news for the American blood supply which is suffering under COVID-19. For more than 30 years, military members, veterans and their families who were stationed in Europe for extended periods have been unable to donate blood. Because many Americans who lived in Europe during the 1980s might have been exposed to bovine spongiform encephalopathy, also known as mad cow disease, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) restricted those individuals from donating blood. However, due to a critical shortage of blood supplies in the United States and abroad brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, earlier this year the FDA eased those restrictions. Both the American Red Cross and the Department of Defense’s Armed Services Blood Program now are accepting blood, platelet and plasma donations from many of those active duty, veterans and family members who lived in Europe. Some restrictions still apply, however, so check with the Red Cross for verification as to eligibility.
***
And there was good news from the Supreme Court on Monday. The justices upheld a 1991 federal ban on robocalls to cellphones. In doing so, they rejected an attempt by political consultants and pollsters to flood our handhelds with campaign ads and other largely unwanted political communications. The case, which was argued by telephone because of the coronavirus, arose after Congress carved out an exception to the ban in 2015 allowing government debt collectors to place automated calls. Writing for the decision, Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that not only should the ban remain in place, the congressional exception also is unconstitutional under the First Amendment. “Americans passionately disagree about many things. But they are largely united in their disdain for robocalls,” Kavanaugh wrote. He is right. This fall, our mailboxes, emails and landlines will be awash in campaign ads — and we all get too many spam calls on our cellphones as it is. We cheer this decision.
***
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation on Wednesday released some not-so-good news. In 2019, the bay saw a 38% decrease in underwater grasses. According to the report, the 66,387 acres mapped in 2019 actually is a 70% increase from the 38,958 acres observed when the first survey was taken in 1984, but it reflects a 17% decrease from the preceding 10-year average and a 38% decrease from 2018. The grasses filter pollutants, produce oxygen, prevent erosion, and provide shelter to blue crabs and fish. According to a statement from the foundation, the loss of underwater plants “is a sobering reminder that the Chesapeake Bay is still a system dangerously out of balance.” The statement urges bay jurisdictions, especially Pennsylvania, which notoriously has been amiss in meeting its restoration goals, to accelerate their efforts to reduce pollution and runoff. The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the nation and one of the most biologically diverse bodies of water in the world. We urge all jurisdictions to do their part to restore and protect this national treasure.
***
A walk along the Virginia Beach boardwalk always provides interesting sights. But the sight of a 20-year-old, spiny greenish-blue plant growing outside of Wave Riding Vehicles (WVR) on 19th Street and Oceanfront has become a bit of showstopper this summer. According to The Virginian-Pilot, this Agave americana, or “century plant,” is getting ready to bloom for its first and only time. The plant has a 20-foot tall flower stalk with more than 12 yellow bud clusters at the top. Shop owner L.G. Shaw told the Pilot he has been keeping an eye on the plant from his upstairs office window for several weeks. “It was surreal,” Shaw said. “Here you got these strange times and this beautiful thing of nature is going on.” The agave plant is native to North America but is predominately found in the southwest and in Mexico. While it is called a century plant, in actuality, the plant only lives for 15 to 20 years. The monocarpic plant blooms just once and then it dies. While Virginia winters usually are too harsh for the exotic agave, it does tolerate the oceanfront’s sandy soil and salty air. Once the yellow flowers have finished blooming, the plant will begin to wither and die. But near the original plant, several new ones, called “pups” have sprouted. While most of us will not be able to make it to the beach this year to see the century plant bloom, the folks at WVR say they will be posting photos of the remarkable event on their Facebook page.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.