Today, March 14, is internationally recognized as Pi Day. The number 3.1415926535897, usually shortened to 3.14, is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. No matter how large or small a circle, the ratio of circumference to diameter will always equal pi. It is one of the most recognized mathematical constants in the world. While pi is first introduced to children in middle school, mathematicians have been studying it for more than 4,000 years. Some of the world’s greatest mathematicians, such as Archimedes, Fibonacci and Sir Isaac Newton, devoted countless hours to the study of the numerical constant, calculating its digits and applying it to many other areas of science. Math lovers and teachers across the world devote this date, 3-14, to all sorts of numerical games involving pi. We’re sure they are great fun for the number lovers out there. For those of us who tend to be more right-brain thinkers, we’ll settle for observing the day with a slice of apple pie.
Our hearty congratulations to the 12 recipients of the 2020 Outstanding Faculty Awards who were honored by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia and Dominion Energy at a luncheon this past Monday. These awards recognize faculty at Virginia’s colleges and universities who exemplify the highest standards of teaching, scholarship and service. Recognized were Nicholas Balascio, an assistant professor of geology at the College of William & Mary; Amorette Barber, an associate professor of biology and director of the Office of Student Research at Longwood University; Kent Carpenter, a professor and eminent scholar in biological sciences at Old Dominion University; Cynthia R. Deutsch, a professor of psychology at Central Virginia Community College; Kirsten Heidi Gelsdorf, a professor in the Batten School and director of global humanitarian policy at the University of Virginia; Ryan David Huish, an associate professor of biology at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise; Timothy E. Long, a professor of chemistry at Virginia Tech; Cynthia Lum, a professor of criminology, law and society at George Mason University; Diane R. Murphy, a professor of information management at Marymount University; Wing Ng, an Alumni Distinguished Professor at Virginia Tech; Arthur Weltman, the 2019-2021 Distinguished Teaching Professor at the University of Virginia, and professor and founding chair of the department of kinesiology; and Jeremy Wojdak, a professor of biology at Radford University.
Congratulations also to a local midshipman with big shoes to fill. Thomas Lowerre, a 2016 Glen Allen High School graduate, is a senior with Virginia Tech’s Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC). This spring he will be commissioned as an ensign in the United States Navy. As a future member of the Navy’s surface warfare community, he recently participated in the NROTC ship selection draft along with more than 270 midshipmen from NROTC units around the country. Lowerre has selected to serve aboard the USS Gravely. The ship is a guided missile destroyer currently homeported in Norfolk. It is named after Richmond native Samuel L. Gravely Jr., the first African American to become an admiral in the U.S. Navy. During his 38-year career in the sea service, Gravely distinguished himself as a communications expert, a ship captain and commander of the Third Fleet. We wish Lowerre well — his ship’s namesake provides a hometown role model.
Can a huckster change his stripes? For televangelist Jim Bakker, apparently not. Bakker and his now-deceased ex-wife Tammy Faye hosted the evangelical Christian TV show The PTL Club from 1974 to 1989. He was forced to resign from the ministry after revelations of accounting fraud and hush money payments resulted in a conviction on felony charges and imprisonment. Jim Bakker was paroled in 1994 and went back to broadcasting his version of theology — this time focusing on apocalyptic themes while shilling his own survival food and products. Recently he has been promoting a supposed coronavirus-killing quack remedy called Silver Solution. For a mere $80, one can purchase four 4-ounce bottles of the snake oil. Selling fake treatments violates both state and federal laws. On March 3, the New York Attorney General’s Office sent a cease-and-desist letter to him, accusing him of defrauding the public. Several days later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission notified Bakker that he was selling “unapproved new drugs” in violation of the law. On Tuesday, Missouri became the first state to file a lawsuit against Bakker for selling the bogus “treatment.” There is no cure for COVID-19, but let us all pray that is resolved quickly.
— Robin Beres
