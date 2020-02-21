Last week we said goodbye to another respected and admired letter writer. Urchie B. Ellis died on Feb. 13. A native of Wilmington, N.C., the World War II veteran and graduate of the University of Chicago came to Richmond in 1961 as the general counsel for the Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad (RF&P) Co. He retired from RF&P as vice president-law in 1986. Our records show it was shortly after that he began sharing his wisdom and thoughts with RTD readers in a prolific letter-writing career that lasted several decades. The Times-Dispatch received 40 or more Letters to the Editor from Mr. Ellis on a variety of topics that ranged from City Council to the death penalty to roads and railroads. He was named Correspondent of the Day eight times. His gracious manner, wise thoughts and well-written letters will be missed.
***
As sushi fans and occasional fishermen, our hats are off to Jake Hiles. The fisherman extraordinaire and captain of Matador Fishing Charters of Virginia Beach apparently broke the record for the largest bluefin tuna ever caught in the Old Dominion. While official confirmation is pending as of this writing, Hiles’ 708-pound catch is the largest bluefin ever caught by a recreational fisherman. The previous record was 606 pounds. Hiles noted on his Facebook page that he found the leviathan southeast of Rudee Inlet in an area known as the “tuna hole.” Since selling it commercially wasn’t an option if he wanted to claim the record for a recreationally caught bluefin, Hiles offered to share the wealth with others. After spending hours cutting up the fish and giving away hundreds of 1-pound pieces (and keeping a few for himself) to friend and stranger alike, the weary fisherman went home and slept, noting on Facebook: “Enjoy your sushi. I just feel so blessed and lucky.” Our heartiest congratulations to him.
***
One week from today, Virginians are invited to attend festivities at the Virginia War Memorial. On Feb. 29, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the War Memorial will commemorate the 64th anniversary of the 1956 opening and dedication of the Shrine of Memory, as well as celebrate the grand opening of the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion. The event will feature a ribbon cutting for the shrine and an official opening ceremony of the new pavilion. The Virginia War Memorial is one of the nation’s premier monuments committed to honoring the state’s veterans, preserving history and inspiring and educating today’s youth. If you go, dress warmly, as the event will be held outdoors, followed by indoor tours of the new pavilion.
***
What the ...? Is cussing really about to become legal in Virginia? Since 1792, “profane swearing” in public has been a misdemeanor punishable with up to a $250 fine. But that might be about to change. Last month, the House of Delegates voted to repeal the bill and on Wednesday the state Senate did the same. All it needs now is Gov. Ralph Northam’s signature. If he does sign off on the bill, Virginians will legally be able to curse to their heart’s content starting July 1. Should the archaic law be repealed, we can’t help but believe it’s not going to make that much of a difference — other than let the two-thirds of Americans who admit to cussing off the hook. We just hope it doesn’t result in an increase of public cussing. There are already too many darned F-bombs flying about as it is.
***
In other news, state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, announced she is running for governor. Standing in front of the state Capitol on Monday, the gun-slinging senator told the gathered, “I can’t take it anymore ... Virginians deserve better.” Chase said her platform will focus on Second Amendment rights, freedom of speech issues, faith and liberty, and she promised she would stand up to “the liberal, socialistic agenda that has taken control of the Capitol.” She is the first substantial aspirant — Republican or Democrat — to formally announce her candidacy for the office, although plenty of Democrats have signaled their intentions. Although Chase easily won re-election in her district last year, she’s frequently clashed with the Republican establishment and will likely face resistance from the party. Within hours of her declaration, state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, issued a statement reading: “Amanda just doesn’t have a level of substance, maturity or seriousness that Virginians expect in a gubernatorial candidate.” We won’t comment, but in the spirit of fair play, we wish Chase luck — she’s going to need it.
***
— Robin Beres
