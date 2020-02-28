Feb. 29 is leap day — a once-in-every-four-year occurrence we observe in February. Although there are usually 365 days in a calendar year, it actually takes Earth a bit longer than that to fully circle the sun — 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes, to be exact. So, adding an extra February day every four years adjusts for that additional time. The odds of being born on leap day are 1 in 1,461, and those who are born this day are known as “leaplings.” According to Reader’s Digest, when the day was first added back in 1582, the British thought it was a ridiculous solution. They initially scoffed that given the day’s oddity, it would be the rare occasion when women were allowed to act like men. Men laughed, but women quickly embraced the idea and soon Feb. 29 became the one day it was OK for women to turn the tables and propose marriage to the men. But, maybe because some men didn’t like having women in charge, the day has a grim history to it as well. It was on Feb. 29, 1692, that magistrates in Salem, Mass., issued the first three arrest warrants that led to the notorious Salem witchcraft trials. Thankfully, those days are long behind us. Today, everyone simply gets to enjoy an extra day of the year. We do have one question: Why, of all months, February? That extra day would have been much nicer in May or June.
On Monday, we lost a part of history with the death of Katherine Johnson. The 101-year-old mathematician worked for more than 30 years at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton. She was one of three incredibly brilliant African American women featured in Margot Lee Shetterly’s book-turned-movie, “Hidden Figures.” Johnson’s work focused on rocket trajectories. In 1961, she did the trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s Freedom 7 Mission and in 1962, John Glenn requested her to manually verify the computations of a NASA computer that plotted his orbits around the planet in Friendship 7. University of Richmond mathematics professor Della Dumbaugh, who has studied women in mathematics and uses the book “Hidden Figures” in her classroom, shared her thoughts with us: “Katherine Johnson’s legacy is nearly impossible to put into words. Johnson’s life underscores the critical importance of more contemporary initiatives to encourage women and underrepresented groups to pursue mathematics and other STEM fields. Her experiences also point to the power of grit and resiliency necessary for those pursuits. The very fact that her life went unnoticed for so many years creates a sense of urgency for institutions to implement structures and cultures that offer a chance for members of all groups to pursue opportunities in STEM. Young girls and women across the globe now look to Katherine G. Johnson for inspiration.” More information is available about Johnson’s fascinating life and legacy at https://www.nasa.gov/content/katherine-johnson-biography
When it comes to catchy political slogans, “No Car Tax” was a grand slam. In 1997, then-candidate for governor Jim Gilmore insisted the car tax had to go and voters wholeheartedly agreed. During his first year in office, Gilmore secured legislation that promised to phase out the widely loathed tax in five-year increments beginning in 1998. But in 2002, lawmakers claimed that rising costs in the General Fund effectively forced them to freeze the phase out at 70%. So, fast forward 18 years: Want to guess which state has the highest vehicle property tax? If you guessed Virginia, you would be correct. According to a WalletHub study, the commonwealth’s vehicle property tax is 40.5 times higher than that of the country’s lowest, Louisiana. The report can be viewed here at: https://bit.ly/2Tm5TsV — if you’ve ever wondered what highway robbery looks like, this might be pretty close.
Did you hear the buzz about the 8-foot-long beehive found in a RVA apartment? We nearly had a case of the hives reading The Associated Press news story in Friday’s RTD. Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, a local animal control company, said it removed a gargantuan beehive from the ceiling of someone’s apartment. According to the news story, the hive had almost 100 pounds of honey in it, but only about 20 pounds were salvageable. Rich Perry, the owner of the company, told The Charlotte Observer that the hive was large enough “to support 100,000 to 150,000 bees.” Unfortunately, Perry said the company couldn’t find the queen and workers were not able to save the hive, which was probably more than two years old. Luckily, the apartment is between occupants and was vacant. The animal control workers who removed the hive have our admiration. Had we found that in our home, you can bet we would’ve made a beeline for the door.
— Robin Beres
