With a heavy heart, we read once again of the untimely death of young child in Richmond. Three-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr. was outside playing this past Saturday when he was fatally shot. Investigators say a man arrested Sunday for a carjacking the previous Friday night might be linked to the toddler’s death. Antonio L. Harris, 21, has not been charged with the shooting but Richmond police have released information that could link him to Sharmar’s death. As of this writing, Harris has been charged with an armed carjacking and is suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl in November. Harris has a long criminal record. Because he was awaiting trial for those November offenses, Harris was released on bail and placed on home monitoring. If he is charged with Sharmar’s shooting, whoever was responsible for monitoring his movements failed to do the job. As a result, an innocent young child is gone. We pray there will be accountability.
On Friday, RVA lost an unsung superstar. Jim Wark was a brilliant blues guitarist who could make you dance or cry — or do both at the same time. A natural salesman, he had worked as an advertising executive at The Times-Dispatch and as publisher of Style Weekly. He also was a community activist who toiled in the trenches. In his 50s he started teaching at innercity elementary schools in Richmond. He brought a strong spirit and a kind heart. For the past few years, he headed Virginia Voice, a nonprofit that brings the RTD and other publications to folks who have trouble reading. He was a lifelong servant to those in need. Jim possessed a spectacular gift for laughter that was irresistably contagious. He warmed every room — whether he was on stage or sitting at a back table. He adored his wife, their children and grandchildren. James P. Wark died Friday after a short but aggressive illness. Countless friends and family mourn his loss but are deeply grateful to have shared in this most beautiful life.
On Tuesday, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority broke ground in Hanover County. The agency is building a new $91 million facility that will open next year. The ABC’s current location on Hermitage Road is just a baseball’s throw from The Diamond where the Richmond Flying Squirrels play. Once the ABC vacates that location, it is expected that Virginia Commonwealth University will collaborate with the Squirrels to build a new baseball stadium on the site. The ABC’s Hanover facility will occupy a 40-acre property — nearly double its current 22-acre tract. During the groundbreaking ceremony, Gov. Ralph Northam noted that, “For ABC to keep pace with the growth of ABC stores and the craft beverage industry and position itself for future growth, it needs new space.” The upcoming changes are exciting. We have only one question: Will the ABC hold a moving sale?
File this climate news under every cloud has a silver lining. An article in Boston University’s “The Brink” (https://bit.ly/2S5c1qk) discusses a scientific study recently published in “Nature Reviews Earth & Environment,” which shows a worldwide increase in plant growth is slowing global warming. An international team of scientists, including a Boston University professor of earth and environment and a BU graduate researcher, says a global boom in plant and tree cover is helping to absorb atmospheric carbon dioxide and, as a result, is decelerating warming. The scientists reviewed more than 250 climate studies, NASA and NOAA satellite data, field observations and environmental and climate models, and have discovered that “since the early 1980s, vast expanses of the Earth’s vegetated lands from the Arctic to the temperate latitudes have gotten markedly more green.” Study co-author Philippe Ciais, of the Laboratory of Climate and Environmental Sciences in France, says the study suggests that “stopping deforestation and sustainable, ecologically sensible afforestation could be one of the simplest and cost-effective, though not sufficient, defenses against climate change.” While that’s encouraging, researchers say the study confirms humans are behind global warming. Green plants alone won’t solve the problem; we still need to limit carbon emissions.
Here’s an opportunity for World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to visit Washington, D.C. On April 25, Old Dominion Honor Flight is offering free trips to the nation’s capital for qualifying vets to visit war memorials dedicated to their sacrifice and service. Any vet who served from Dec. 7, 1941, to April 30, 1975, and who has not been on a previous Honor Flight trip is eligible. Space is limited, so priority will be given to World War II veterans and the terminally ill. The group also is asking for volunteer guardians willing to serve as personal escorts for the veterans. All prospective guardians will need to attend mandatory training and pay a $125 fee. Further information is available at OldDominionHF@gmail.com. ODHF is a 501©(3) organization and is part of the national Honor Flight Network.
— Robin Beres
