Election Day 2019 is less than a month away. With key deadlines approaching, now is the time to prepare for your civic duty.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Virginians will head to the polls for in-person voting. Control of the General Assembly is up for grabs, with candidates competing for all 100 seats in the House of Delegates and all 40 seats in the state Senate.
Your registration might need to be updated, or you might not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day. There are options ahead in the coming days to make sure your vote counts.
The deadline to register to vote or update your current registration is next Tuesday, Oct. 15. To check if your information is up to date, visit vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.
If you can’t make it to the polls on Nov. 5, absentee in-person voting is already going on at your local registrar’s office on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To find your location, visit elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. The last day to vote absentee in person at a registrar’s office is Saturday, Nov. 2, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. If you’re voting in person on Nov. 5, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Virginia requires one form of voter ID, with options including driver’s licenses, passports, employer-issued photo IDs or student IDs from a school in the commonwealth. You can also visit a registrar’s office to receive a free voter photo ID, including on Election Day. If you arrive without ID, you’ll be given a provisional ballot and an extension until Friday, Nov. 8, at noon to procure and/or submit one.
We urge all Virginians to participate in the upcoming elections. Make your voice heard and vote count.
— Chris Gentilviso
This is good advice. While it often seems as though we are forced to choose between two lousy candidates in many districts...........at least you can still make your voice heard. Don't dismiss city, district or county elections as being unimportant, though. Keep in mind that many who serve in the US House and Senate got their start by winning a local seat somewhere.
