An invitation
On Thursday the Richmond World Affairs Council is hosting a program titled “Venezuela after Chavez,” with David Smolansky, an exiled Venezuelan mayor, and Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue. The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the grand ballroom of The Jefferson Hotel.
Smolansky serves as the commissioner of the Secretary General of the Organization of American States for the Venezuelan Migration and Refugee Crisis. In 2007, he co-founded the Venezuelan Student Movement, leading nonviolent protests against Hugo Chávez. In 2013, at age 28, he was elected mayor of El Hatillo in Caracas, becoming the youngest local authority in the country. In August 2017, the Nicolas Maduro regime ordered his arrest. He fled the country and is in exile in Washington.
Shifter writes and speaks widely on U.S.-Latin American relations and hemispheric affairs. His articles have appeared in The New York Times, Foreign Affairs, The Washington Post and other publications. Prior to joining the Dialogue, Shifter directed the Latin American and Caribbean program at the National Endowment for Democracy and, before that, the Ford Foundation’s governance and human rights program in the Andean region and the Southern Cone of South America.
The Times-Dispatch is able to offer a limited number of tickets for the event to our readers. If you are interested in attending, please contact Miriam Hamilton of the World Affairs Council at (804) 934-9000. Guests should arrive not later than 5:30 p.m. Please stop at the registration table and let the staff know you are a guest of The Times-Dispatch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.