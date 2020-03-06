Remember the tragic story of Tommie the pit bull, who was set on fire last February and left for dead? Animal lovers near and far mourned as the gentle pup succumbed to the burns that covered most of his body. But Tommie’s story didn’t end there. It gained the attention of metro Richmond and spread across the globe. Last July, Tommie’s Law was enacted, making many acts of animal cruelty a felony. In December, the Richmond Animal Care & Control Foundation established The Tommie Fund, which helps offset emergency veterinary care in service shelters and public animal control agencies across Virginia. And on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation authorizing “Team Tommie” license plates. The specialty plates will cost $25 annually for a standard plate and $35 for a personalized plate. A portion of the fees will go to The Tommie Fund. Tommie’s story is heartbreaking, but the good that has come from it is inspiring.
As we all know (or at least the 15% of us who claim Irish ancestry), St. Patrick’s Day is just 10 days away. Millions of Americans, whether they’re Irish or whether they ain’t, will lift a glass to the Irish saint. But, did you know that St. Patrick’s Day observances were originally far from rollicking events? For centuries, the feast day of Ireland’s patron saint was a solemn holy day. The first officially sanctioned “fun” St. Patrick’s Day celebration took place in Philadelphia in 1771. Since then, the day has grown in popularity across the globe. Even the folks in Ireland blow off a little steam nowadays. But if you really want to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day in style, the best parties are right here in the U.S. According to WalletHub, Americans will spend about $6.16 billion on the holiday. But not every city celebrates with equal gusto. WalletHub has rated the top 200 cities to quaff a green beer on March 17. Not surprisingly, the top spots are Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. If you can’t make it to one of those cities, don’t worry. We have some pretty good parties in Virginia. Five of our cities made the list. Alexandria came in highest at No. 64, Norfolk was No. 84 and even good old RVA placed at No. 118. Sláinte!
While having a green beer or two is one thing, binge drinking is something completely different. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines binge drinking as downing four drinks within a two-hour time frame for women and five drinks in that time span for men. Apparently more than 40 million Americans indulge in the dangerous practice and that number is growing. Since 2010, binge drinking has become more popular, especially with women. We all know how dangerous excessive drinking can be — it can cause myriad health issues and personal problems. On Thursday, the website carinsurance101.com listed the top 15 large and small binge-drinking cities. While Richmond didn’t make either list, it is notable that among the top boozing big cities, Virginia Beach ranked No. 14 and none other than Washington, D.C. took first place. That explains a lot.
It’s all hands on deck as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States. Hospitals and research labs across the nation have turned their full attention to containing COVID-19. Even the U.S. Army has joined the battle. Scientists with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research are working diligently to defeat the disease. In January, Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, the institute’s director for emerging infectious diseases, put his crack team to work finding answers. Walter Reed is especially well positioned to study COVID-19 — virology is kind of its thing. The facility is named for the Army physician who discovered how yellow fever spread. Between Reed’s experiments with the disease and Army physician Maj. Gen. William Gorgas’ practical application of Reed’s findings, the Army was able to eventually eradicate yellow fever. For the past 100 years, researchers at the Walter Reed Institute have studied viruses such as malaria, Ebola and Zika. We wish all researchers godspeed and good luck in the hunt for a cure.
Speaking of the military, a U.S. appeals court is weighing whether women can be required to register for the draft.***
— Robin Beres
