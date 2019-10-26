Editor’s note: Virginians will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to elect all 140 members of the General Assembly, which will determine control of the legislature. Voters will decide 100 House of Delegates and 40 state Senate seats.
As we announced last year, the RTD is no longer endorsing candidates. Instead, RTD Opinions posed written questions to candidates in 18 contested races in the Richmond area about issues facing the region and state. Of the 36 candidates, 32 responded. Four did not — Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, in House District 63 and challengers Libertarian Mark Lewis in Senate District 9, Independent Waylin Ross in Senate District 16 and Democrat Kevin Washington in House District 97.
We asked candidates five questions, with answers limited to 100 words; the answers were edited to conform with the newspaper’s style. A shortened version of the Q&A appears in the Sunday Commentary section on Oct. 27.
Incumbents are listed first. For open seats, candidates are listed alphabetically. You can also read the candidates' answers to questions posed by the RTD’s Politics team on richmond.com.
House District 27 (Part of Chesterfield County)
Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
We already get taxed enough as is. I voted against [Gov. Bob] McDonnell’s gas tax and will continue to fight to keep our tax burden low. A gas tax increase will hurt lower income families.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
None
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
In Virginia, we have a teacher shortage. Before we go on a hiring spree, we must remember that "qualified teachers equal well-educated students.” The General Assembly has taken strides to make it easier for military spouses with out-of-state licenses to become teachers. We have voted for a 5% teacher pay increase to keep and incentivize teachers to stay in our school system. We also need to continue promoting vocational training earlier in our school system. Children are the future of our commonwealth, and quality education will better prepare them for adulthood.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
As a member of the Virginia Workforce Board, we work in a bipartisan fashion to harness population growth. With population growth in any society, the needs of vocational trades will increase. In these three areas and across our commonwealth, we need to prioritize educating and training our youth in technological and vocational fields.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
As an optometrist, I have been fighting insurance companies for decades to get patients the care they need and deserve. As your delegate, in 2018, I carried HB 793 that allows nurse practitioners to have independent practices. Hopefully, increasing access to quality care by giving them more choices and lower health care costs. I will continue to fight for more transparency within our health care system.
House District 27 (Part of Chesterfield County)
Larry Barnett, Democrat
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Virginians depend on safe and reliable roads. One way to fund maintenance and repair is through regional proposals that adjust truck registration fees and diesel prices to be more in line with those of surrounding states. This would help to shift the costs to the users with the biggest impact on wear and tear of our roads and bridges. For Virginia to keep its status as one of the best places to do business, we need to ensure that our roads and interstates are safe and reliable.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
I have faith in the legislative process outlined in the Virginia Constitution, and I believe that this exercise of discussion and debate is sufficient to solve the challenges we face across the commonwealth. I would not act outside of the powers enumerated in the Virginia Constitution.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
We are facing a shortage of guidance counselors, psychologists, nurses and social workers in our public schools across the commonwealth. These positions are critical to helping students focus on classroom work. While teacher salaries are well below the national average, we recently saw the General Assembly pass a modest raise for public school teachers. However, localities have struggled to match these funds for public school support positions, and the shortage is placing more demands on the classroom teachers. In order for our teachers to focus on the education of our students, we need to also fully fund these support positions.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Virginia has low unemployment, and is one of the best states to do business in the nation. What is good for business should also be what is good for working families. Appealing and vibrant local communities require excellent schools, affordable housing that makes it possible for people to live close to their work, employment opportunities with salaries that enable people to support themselves, and workforce development that provides the skills needed for innovation. These are the dimensions that will ensure the future economic viability of Virginia going forward.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
Working to provide more affordable and accessible health care is a top legislative priority. As the former director of emergency services for Chesterfield County mental health, I know that emergency treatment is often the most expensive and resource-intensive way to provide care. Prioritizing prevention is the best way to improve patient outcomes and lower overall health care costs. This requires that a broad pool of people have access to quality health care and insurance that covers low-cost preventative care. Medicaid expansion was an important first step. We need to protect this program, and continue to increase access to affordable care.
House District 55 (Parts of Caroline, Hanover and Spotsylvania counties)
Del. Buddy Fowler, R-Hanover
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
As of late, Virginia has been using a piecemeal approach to transportation. I believe we need to adopt a long-term comprehensive statewide strategy. I believe the first item should be to revisit the 2013 transportation tax legislation, which has failed to produce sufficient revenue.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
America’s founding document, the Declaration of Independence, states “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” The people’s consent is expressed in the Virginia and U.S. Constitutions. These documents also contain a mechanism for the consideration of amendments. To introduce legislation that exceeds the legislative powers enumerated in the Virginia Constitution would require me to violate my oath of office and a public trust. There is no issue that could compel me to take such action.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
There are many factors which contribute to lower-than-average SOL test scores and not all are related to the classroom, and standardized tests are only one measure of student progress. However, I believe the General Assembly and the state Board of Education must continually re-examine the actual SOL tests, as well as the local school divisions test preparations. The General Assembly has reduced the number of tests already and probably should consider further reductions. Education should be about expanding a student’s knowledge as opposed to their proficiency in test taking.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
As a commonwealth, the General Assembly must maintain and adopt policies that ensure that every citizen regardless of their ZIP code has the opportunity to prosper. Agriculture and forestry remains the largest industry in Virginia and dominates the regions outside of the Northern Virginia/Richmond/Hampton Roads regions. For this reason every part of the commonwealth will contribute to our future. I believe that improved transportation and technology infrastructure will be crucial to harnessing and maximizing our regional assets for the benefit of all our citizens.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
First, health care in America needs some free market reforms. In most cases, there is no incentive for citizens to seek lower cost alternatives. Citizens must be made aware of the costs, and exactly what, if any, are their out-of-pocket expenses. I support legislation that requires disclosure of costs to patients. The high costs of prescription drugs are a national problem. I believe consumers should have the option to purchase their prescriptions directly from their pharmacist instead of having to rely on where the insurance companies' pharmacy benefit managers send them. This would lower prescription drugs overnight.
House District 55 (Parts of Caroline, Hanover and Spotsylvania counties)
Morgan Goodman, Democrat
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
I believe that increasing the gas tax would help fund the much-needed improvements to our roads that will only get worse if they are constantly pushed back. Our communities need the resources to adequately address their roads and transportation systems in a timely manner for the safety of our motorists and for the many businesses that rely on transportation throughout the commonwealth.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
There are no issues at this time that would compel me to pass legislation beyond what is in the Constitution.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
I believe we need to get rid of the support staff cap and increase the at-risk add-on for our school districts that are struggling. We need to continue raising pay for our teachers, which has gone up in past years but is still far below the national average.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Virginia needs to have a plan for sustainable growth and encourage these areas of the state that will see population increases to increase public transportation options to keep up with demand.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
The soaring costs of prescription drugs that are necessary for so many people is alarming, and I believe that Virginia's Medicaid agencies should have more negotiating power for prescription drug prices. I also believe that for transparency purposes, drug manufacturers and companies that administer prescription plans should disclose their pricing decisions.
House District 56 (Parts of Goochland, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties; all of Louisa County)
Del. John McGuire, R-Henrico
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Raising the gas tax would be a mistake and a burden on many Virginians. The passage of Medicaid expansion, the second biggest increase in government spending in Virginian history, has hurt our ability to fund transportation.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
None.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
As I said above, put more money in the classroom and invest in our great teachers. This will help solve our teacher retention problem.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Economic development is a positive step for Virginia. By creating a more business-friendly environment and keeping taxes as low as possible, we can encourage even more growth across all of Virginia.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
Get the government out of health care and encourage free market competition, which would lower the cost of drugs and health care across Virginia.
House District 56 (Parts of Goochland, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties; all of Louisa County)
Juanita Jo Matkins, Democrat
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Our roads and transportation systems are the backbone of our society. We must have well-maintained roads and transportation to ensure that Virginians can get to school, work, medical appointments and to establishments where they can do business. Virginia is a balanced-budget state, so the General Assembly needs to take a hard look at the budget to figure out the most beneficial process by which to fund our roads and transportation.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
I will uphold the powers laid out in the Virginia Constitution. There is a process for amendment in our constitution, which should be used to determine if it is the will of the legislature and the people of Virginia to expand or amend the powers already in the Constitution. For example, I support the proposed constitutional amendment to provide for bipartisan and transparent decision-making in redistricting, because I believe every citizen should have confidence that their vote is important. The amendment will be voted on again in 2020, on its way to statewide referendum and hopefully incorporation in our constitution.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
Education funding needs to be restored at least up to pre-recession levels. We can increase teacher pay, which will attract and retain the best teachers. SOL tests are not the best way to measure student growth and achievement. A few years ago, the legislature advocated for performance assessments as a different way to gauge what we want for our students. Such a change requires support from the legislature for more than one election cycle. Yet, unfortunately, legislators failed to sustain their support. I will work with the Virginia Department of Education to reinvigorate performance assessments in our schools.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
By bringing broadband to the other parts of the state, businesses will be attracted into rural areas, rural localities will expand their tax base, and citizens will not have to live along the eastern corridor in order to have high-paying jobs. Affordable high-speed internet is a necessity just like rural electrification and deserves appropriate attention from our legislators. Access to broadband gives our students better access to information. It allows businesses and farms to operate more efficiently, and it helps employees work remotely, cutting down on wasted time, resources and greenhouse gas emissions.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
My constituents should not be forced to choose between buying groceries or their prescription medicines, nor should they have to pay up to $800 for their insulin prescriptions. This year, Colorado passed a cap on co-pays for insulin, and I will support similar legislation. I have also heard of surprise billing in the tens of thousands of dollars because a hospital did not accept the patient’s insurance or a specialist was not “in network”. The General Assembly should pass legislation to protect our citizens so they are not forced into poverty or bankruptcy because of medical costs.
House District 62 (Parts of Chesterfield, Henrico and Prince George counties; part of the city of Hopewell)
Carrie Coyner, Republican
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
I do not support an increase in the gas tax to fund transportation improvements. Historically, increases in transportation funding have flowed into Northern Virginia and the Hampton Roads region, while the road and transit needs of central Virginia have suffered. Moreover, the gas tax is regressive. Regardless of income or ability to pay, everyone feels the brunt of an increase in the gas tax. For people who need to put gas in their cars to get to work, gas is a necessity, not a luxury.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
None. As an elected official and public servant, I have sworn to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the commonwealth of Virginia.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
While on the Chesterfield County School Board, I’ve consistently supported raising teacher pay and I will continue advocating to raise teacher pay to the national average to attract and retain the best teachers. State dollars are often spent on “quick fixes” rather than what research shows has the biggest impact on student learning — the best teacher in front of every student. We get the best teachers when we pay them well. I believe the state needs to examine where all money is spent on education and prioritize spending on what is most important — the best teachers in our classrooms.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
We must focus on promoting economic opportunity for every Virginian whether you reside in one of these regions or not. Within my community, the city of Hopewell has a one-third higher unemployment rate than the commonwealth, ranking 115th out of 134 for highest unemployment in the state. We can bring about prosperity in communities like Hopewell by building on assets within the community; supporting education and workforce development; preparing communities for change in industry; and improving quality of life to make communities a desirable place to live, work and raise a family.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
I support working with our pharmacists to reduce the cost of prescriptions by increasing price transparency to consumers; putting patient safety ahead of drug company marketing tactics; and supporting our doctors, patients and pharmacists over pharmacy benefit managers. I also fully support allowing Association Health Plans to be created in Virginia, as these plans would allow members of a trade association to pool their members together to better negotiate more affordable health insurance coverage for their membership. In other states, these plans have been successful at reducing health insurance costs by 10% to 30%.
House District 62 (Parts of Chestefield, Henrico and Prince George counties; part of the city of Hopewell)
Lindsey Dougherty, Democrat
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
I support efforts to increase our funding for roads and traffic infrastructure and would consider a gas tax increase to pay for crucial infrastructure. I also believe that developers should pay their fair share, to offset the impacts additional development creates for communities.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
The legislators who are elected to the General Assembly, and the policies they make, have a huge impact on our commonwealth. There are bills I would like to see implemented, that I will work on in the House of Delegates, to increase opportunity and improve the quality of life for our entire community. These can and should be accomplished within the established legislative process and the parameters of the Virginia Constitution.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
I think the first thing we must do is give teachers the pay raise they deserve, bringing them at minimum to the national average and making sure their classrooms have all the supplies they need to teach our children. From there, we should scale back SOL testing, giving our excellent teachers more autonomy in the classrooms.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
The best way we can foster sustainable growth in our communities is by further investing in high-quality education and community infrastructure across the commonwealth. Our rural, suburban and urban areas have a lot to offer families, and these regions thrive because people want to live, work and play in areas that will build on that success. We need to make sure that we have schools and communities that continue to attract sustainable growth while fostering the parts of the community that make each type of area a great place to set down roots.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
As delegate, I would work to put a cap on prescription drug prices and require insurance companies to cover treatments prescribed by doctors. No Virginian should go without the treatment they need to live a healthy, fulfilling life.
House District 63 (Parts of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Prince George counties; all of Petersburg, part of Hopewell)
Larry Haake, Independent
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Taxation is meant to produce revenue for the government to provide for the common good of the people. What greater common good for Virginians can there be other than road/transportation improvements? Yes, I would support a gas tax increase for this purpose. I would also support an increase in vehicle registration fees. What driver or passenger isn’t tired of sitting in traffic?
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
The oath of office requires support of the Constitution of the commonwealth of Virginia. I cannot imagine an issue that would compel me to ignore or disregard the Virginia Constitution.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
I have never been a fan of the SOL approach to teaching. Too many young people who are not academically inclined or who do not do well on tests but have great minds and skills and value have ended up dropping out and never being able to realize their full potential. When scores drop across the board as this year, I suspect a change in either the testing or student preparation methodology. I would seek alternatives to SOL testing and allow teachers to teach, not just satisfy a test.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
This issue ties to question No. 1 regarding roads. The ability to travel easily from one place to another is a way to control growth. For example, easy or reasonable access to and from work centers means one’s home need not necessarily be local where one works, easing overcrowding in traditional bedroom communities. But, only part of this is contingent on roads. Mass transit should also be a factor, minimizing backup of vehicular traffic on access roads. Now is the time to design, plan and implement new travel options around the commonwealth, with emphasis on efficient mass transit.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
It is time to think outside of the box regarding both prescription drug costs and health care costs. Some examples to explore: (1) Strict regulating of the health and drug costs by disallowing “unconscionable” costs related to either; (2) Establish price caps on drugs but allow more years for companies to recover research costs before generic availability; (3) Identify models that work (VA drug costs are far less than pharmacies) and emulate them across the board; (4) Prior to any procedure, require a “will cost no more than” statement, breaking down insurance vs. patient payments; and (5) Use the model of subsidized housing to establish “subsidized health care.”
House District 65 (Parts of Chesterfield, Fluvanna, Goochland counties; all of Powhatan County)
Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
The era of the ‘gas tax’ is nearing its end, owing to (a) increased efficiency of engines and (b) the automobile industry’s rush to make electricity-powered vehicles the norm for most motorists. In debates past, I pressed the issue of fairness via a “user’s fee” approach to increasing the gas-tax as the most appropriate means to increase revenues for both construction and maintenance of the state’s roadways. Nothing less than broad bipartisan support for a comprehensive new funding mechanism can resolve the ineffectiveness of a tax solely on gasoline consumption.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
Only the chaos of a disorder of the kind generated by the French Revolution.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
“Conditions in the classroom” cannot of themselves compensate for inadequate conditions in the media-saturated culture of our time or for inadequate support for learning in the private homes of our young people. I spent three decades as a teacher “in the classroom.” Students who possess a sense of wonder, who have a thirst for knowledge, who devote themselves to learning “the best that has been thought and said,” and students who do not allow mass-media to distract them, can be taught by our professional teachers and can succeed as individuals in both life and livelihood.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
The government of the commonwealth best serves the private sector economy generally, and individual Virginians and their families specifically, by concentrating on the core responsibilities of (a) ensuring an academically rigorous public and higher education, (b) providing for the safety of our communities and schools and (c) maintaining tax and fiscal policies that are just for taxpayers and attractive to private employers and business investment.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
We as a people must ask ourselves: Can we afford all we want? As I write, the national debt is $22.7 trillion, equaling $68,654 per American and $183,738 per taxpayer. Debts must be paid. It is passé for most candidates to admit we cannot afford all we want to provide, and that the inefficiencies intrinsic to governmental programs can inhibit rather than inspire product development and deployment in the private sector. It is therefore doubtful that any state or federal governments can contain health care costs until we resolve massive deficits of existing federal programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.
House District 65 (Parts of Chesterfield, Fluvanna and Goochland counties; all of Powhatan County)
Mike Asip, Democrat
1. Roads, specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
I would not support an increase in the gas tax to fund road improvements. Although our roads are important, I believe a blanket gas tax would be too burdensome on everyday drivers trying to make ends meet, getting to and from their places of work. If a gas tax increase was implemented, I would want to make sure the tax funds raised from a locality would be brought back to that locality to improve its roads.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
As mandated in the oath of office for Virginia’s elected officials, it is the duty of every elected official to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the commonwealth of Virginia, and as a delegate I will solemnly adhere to this oath. I will review all proposed legislation regarding its consistency with the Virginia Constitution, the U.S. Constitution, as well as existing case law and legislation. I would be compelled to vote in favor of laws that serve to prevent discrimination and for certain laws that may provide more flexibility for local government decision-making.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
I will continue to support ways to improve student learning and assessment. We must enhance how we assess student learning beyond multiple choice SOL tests. I would support resources, training and state funding of positions that focus on early reading skills and literacy to improve student reading. I am concerned that a significant proportion of teachers’ evaluations are determined by student SOL performance, even when research shows that minorities, students from poverty, and students with disabilities are penalized by current systems of standardized testing. I will support the use of more performance-based assessments that can better reflect student skills and knowledge.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Virginia is a very business-friendly state, ranked as the top state for business in America. We need to balance this business-friendliness with provision of services and quality of life. As we grow in urban and suburban areas, we must also recognize the need for economic growth in our rural areas, promoting agriculture, eco-tourism and more renewable energy sources. Our citizens in both metropolitan regions and rural areas all deserve high quality education, affordable health care, living wages, access to the internet, affordable housing, improved transportation, and workforce development initiatives that provide greater individual opportunities and develop local economies.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
I believe that access for all Virginians to affordable health care, including prescription drugs and care for pre-existing conditions, is essential. I support strengthening and exploring efficiencies in Virginia’s Medicaid expansion initiative, including reducing costs of prescription drugs. More transparency is needed about prescription drug pricing as well as consideration of Medicaid and Medicare program’s abilities to negotiate lower prescription drug prices. I would introduce legislation similar to SB 1308 — price gouging prohibited, introduced by state Sen. John Edwards. This bill would have prohibited unconscionable price increases in the price of essential off-patent or generic drugs.
House District 66 (Part of Chesterfield County, city of Colonial Heights)
Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Cars are becoming more fuel efficient. Relying on a gas tax as the primary source of road maintenance and construction funding will result in a declining revenue source over time. In addition, an increased gas tax will continue to negatively impact those in more rural areas who travel greater distances and rely on their vehicle for work. I’m opposed to any additional gas tax increase at this time.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
One of the first things you do as a delegate is to swear to uphold the Virginia Constitution. I intend to keep that oath.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
We need to give our teachers the tools they need to prepare our students. We reformed the state Standards of Learning tests, reducing the number of required tests from 22 to 17 and making major improvements to promote critical thinking and problem-solving skills. We have held the line on bureaucracy in education, so that we can prioritize funding to teachers and the classroom. The General Assembly is returning 40% of all lottery proceeds back to school divisions with no strings attached.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Virginia is widely recognized for its pro-business climate, and we were just named CNBC’s Best State for Business. We enacted legislation to strengthen our workforce, including the Workforce Credential Grant, which helps people get the credentials they need to get good jobs and the Online Virginia Network, which helps adult learners finish college degrees so they can advance in their careers. Going forward, we must continue our investments in broadband. Over the last two years, we have provided over $30 million in funding to make sure our businesses, schools and students can access the global marketplace.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
The General Assembly passed legislation this year that bans accumulator adjustor programs (AAPs). AAPs are regulations placed by insurance companies that prevent coupons from contributing to a patient’s deductible for prescription drugs, making health care more expensive. This bill will allow patients to use these discount coupons when purchasing prescription drugs. We also passed legislation to end “surprise billing” by hospitals. This legislation directs providers to inform consumers of what services at the facility are covered by what insurance plans and give them notice that they could be liable for “out of network” expenses if they don’t consult with their carrier.
House District 66 (Part of Chesterfield County; city of Colonial Heights)
Sheila Bynum-Coleman, Democrat
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
We should be judicious and careful before we raise any taxes, but the gas tax is a way to fund critical transportation projects without imposing a blanket tax on all Virginians. It could also be a good way to ensure that tractor trailers and other passers-through from out of state will contribute to I-85 improvements.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
I believe in the legislative process and the rule of law, and I cannot imagine a scenario in which I would be compelled to pass legislation beyond the powers enumerated in the Virginia Constitution.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
Improving conditions in the classroom requires a multi-pronged approach. We need to place an emphasis on school renovation and construction so our children can learn in safe, comfortable environments. We also need better investment into our educators — Virginia ranks 32nd in teacher pay, and I will fight for them to be paid better than the national average. Emphasizing teacher recruitment and strong investments in our schools will lead to smaller classrooms and better educational outcomes for students.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
In order for Virginia to harness its growth, we need to embrace the future. That means investing in K-12 education and job training to ensure that Virginians are well equipped for the realities of the 21st century. It also means that we need to enact policies that ensure people are paid a living wage in the face of rising living costs. We also need to invest in technologies that will improve our environment and make Virginia a world leader in green energy. We cannot keep looking into the past — we need to embrace modernization and encourage innovation.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
Lowering health care and prescription drug costs are crucial for the well-being of Virginians and the future of our commonwealth. We need to establish an oversight board to help review and regulate pricing, placing a strong emphasis on drug price transparency. Voting to repeal pre-existing condition protections and embracing short-term junk health care plans are not the answer.
House District 68 (Parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties; part of the city of Richmond)
Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond
1. Roads, specifically, and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Our roads need serious improvements and we must look at all options to pay for this. Our pocketbooks do receive the benefits of improved roads by decreasing the wear and tear on our cars, and the boost to our economy from new infrastructure will result in more prosperity for Virginia. We should also get serious about doing our part to fight climate change. While I am generally against raising taxes, if a gas tax causes people to drive a little less or use more efficient transportation like the GRTC, then this may be a positive return on investment.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
It would be rare that I would look to pass any legislation that exceeds the powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution. If the constitution has components in it that foster unfairness and bigotry such as the Marshall-Newman amendment, I would vote against those issues.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
We took a strong and necessary step to improving the classrooms for students this past session by giving teachers a 5% raise. Better teacher pay attracts and retains talented teachers; studies show one of the most important factors in determining a student’s outcome is a good teacher. I would also like to see reduced class sizes, equity in curriculums and universal expectations for the overall quality of education and education environments. Fixing school based inequities must be a fundamental priority in our policy and budget.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Harnessing growth throughout Virginia means investing in a world-class education system from pre-K through college and technical school, expanding the supply of affordable housing, expanding access to affordable quality healthcare and preserving the environment that we all cherish. This is what will continue to bring businesses, families and individuals to Virginia, and this is what will give our children a shot at prosperity, whether they grow up in the urban crescent or a rural community.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
When markets work well, they give consumers the chance to compare their options and choose the product that will be most effective and affordable for them. That isn’t happening in health care and it does a disservice to us all. We must cap prescription costs in Virginia and demand increased transparency throughout the health care system. We must have the political will to stand up to high-powered stakeholders and make these critical decisions. With my health care background, I can be a leader in ensuring this happens
House District 68 (Parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties; part of the city of Richmond)
Garrison Coward, Republican
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
I am against increasing the gas tax to fund improvements. The state can address potential funding challenges for our transportation systems by pressuring state and federal budgets through new funding models and diverse revenue streams other than increasing the current gas tax.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
There are no issues that would compel me as a member of the General Assembly to pass legislation beyond the powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
I think we should give teachers control of their classrooms back and stop putting so much pressure on teaching students to these burdensome SOL tests. We can create programs that let students explore careers as early as middle school and strengthen career and technical education. We should audit failing school systems to ensure tax dollars are being used in the classroom, not on bureaucracy. Also, we should make sure that we’re providing our teachers with competitive pay so Virginia can attract and maintain strong teachers. All of these things would improve conditions in our classrooms.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
We can make sure that we’re protecting and strengthening a pro-business climate that allows Virginia to be an awesome place to do business, which will create high paying jobs for individuals. We should also incentivize innovation and entrepreneurship by increasing access to and reduce the cost of health care for small businesses through innovative approaches and new technologies. We should also make sure that Virginia is a place that encourages entrepreneurship so that it is a competitive place for new ideas in our private sector market.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
I think that we need to enact policies that allow for more transparency in prescription drug pricing without unfairly inhibiting the growth of the biotech industry. We should also take a hard look at health care plans to make sure that we’re putting forth legislation such as allowing small businesses to join together into larger healthcare plans, which would give employees access to better benefits and more affordable care. We should also make sure that we’re enacting legislation that protects coverage for those with preexisting conditions.
House District 71 (Parts of Henrico County and the city of Richmond)
Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Our transportation infrastructure is in dire need of improvement. I do not believe we can take any option off the table to address this serious need. We in the Richmond region need a comprehensive strategy to secure funding and make the necessary improvements to our infrastructure. Our strategy must not be limited to widening roads and repaving. We must include improving our public transportation options as well. Making these investments will allow our city and region to continue to develop economically and will better allow our residents to access jobs.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
Redistricting is certainly an issue that the legislature has committed to reforming via constitutional amendment. I support fair redistricting and look forward to continuing to work on that issue in the upcoming session. Access to the ballot is another issue that I am supportive of changing. We ought to make restoring voting rights easier and I support the amendments sponsored for several session offered by state Sen. Mamie Locke.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
Improving public education in Virginia must be our top priority. Short term, we must make more investments in our education system. We are still feeling the financial effects of the [2007-2009] recession. Additionally, we can lift the artificial cap on support staff in our school system. We have also begun the work on improving the counselor-to-student ratio. In a perfect world, Virginia would completely scrap the current SOL system and develop a better system for assessing our students so that we eliminate the high stakes environment that our students, teachers and administrators find themselves during the SOLs.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Education is imperative in this issue. If we do not provide world class education opportunities, then, as a commonwealth, we fail to produce a competitive workforce. This is not only true for our fast-growing urban centers; it is also just as important for our rural areas. Moreover, we must continue strategic investments in our infrastructure so that business and jobs locate in the commonwealth.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
Medicaid expansion was a watershed moment for Virginia. Now that almost 400,000 Virginians have access to health care, the Virginia General Assembly must focus on keeping health care costs down. Too many Virginians are being gouged by rising drug costs. The issue is too important to take any reasonable solution off the table.
House District 71 (Parts of Henrico County and the city of Richmond)
Pete Wells, Libertarian
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
I oppose raising the gas tax. While roads and other infrastructure repairs are very important, we cannot continue to raise taxes when the state outgrows its budget. The revenue, business and jobs boost to the state economy from legalizing recreational cannabis would be a much better way to raise money for road repairs.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
I cannot currently foresee any issue that would compel me to go beyond the current constitutional limits on government power. If a civil rights situation arose to protect the rights of immigrants or the LGBT community that required such legislation, I would likely support it.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
Petersburg and Richmond are population-dense areas with lower property tax revenue per student to draw upon. We need to look at ways to increase efficiency in those school districts to provide more stimulating environments for students to learn without going outside their means. On a state level we need to provide more assistance for special education, both for students lagging behind and for advanced students who are not being challenged.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Virginia needs to embrace immigration, criminal justice reform, economic freedom and clean energy to continue growing in a changing world.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
Transparency is my proposal. Many prescription drugs are offered at several different prices based on how they are paid for. We need to change how the incentives work for health care providers, insurance companies and the state's Medicaid program. Encourage and require more transparency so patients can make informed decisions about their physical and financial matters.
House District 72 (Part of Henrico County)
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
I do not currently support a gas tax increase because it is regressive, and unfairly punishes Virginians living paycheck to paycheck. Non-regressive options, like regional transit cooperatives, changes in toll structures and capital planning, should all be explored. We also must find ways to better knit together the metropolitan region, whose economy is increasingly interconnected, with better public transit to give those without personal vehicles better options for transit.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
For 15 years now, I have taught the Virginia Constitution to students in Henrico County Public Schools. I have a deep and abiding respect for the principles of our Constitution, and the state’s health, safety, educational and economic powers are more than enough to suffice for any legislation I’d be interested in supporting. As Patrick Henry wrote in the Virginia Declaration of Rights, “No free government … can be preserved to any people but by a firm adherence to justice, moderation ... and frequent recurrence to fundamental principles.”
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
SOL scores should not be the only benchmark for success — in fact, they’re separate from the classroom conditions that matter to families and teachers. Improving classroom conditions will take time, but there are three important routes. First, better teacher recruitment and retention will lower class size. Second, lifting the support staff cap and bringing back counselors, psychologists and assistants will ensure students have the help they need to thrive. Third, following through on accreditation changes and moving away from SOLs will bring a more student-centered approach, which provides the skills and knowledge needed for our changing economy and active citizenship.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Our metropolitan regions are the dynamos that power Virginia’s growth. To ensure the state benefits from their growth, we have to support them with a world class public education system, infrastructure that accounts for that larger, denser population, and an environment of equity and tolerance where employers and employers want to live and do business. But their expansion must be part of a broader, sustainable growth for the state. By expanding growth’s benefits to our state’s rural regions and urban cores with better broadband access, vocational training and localization, we can ensure that our state’s growth leaves no one behind.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
Health care costs must be tackled. In the short run, state legislative fixes to make sure drugs people need to stay healthy day-to-day — like insulin — have price caps, subsidies or other measures like those pursued in other states, such as Colorado. In the medium and long run, we must regulate surprise billing and how network disclosures work to limit the worst cost abuses. Expanding Medicaid did a great deal to help with the long term as well, since it brings people in who had no coverage previously and means that providers can manage their health and prevent catastrophic costs.
House District 72 (Part of Henrico County)
GayDonna Vandergriff, Republican
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Putting a heavier tax burden on the backs of hard-working Virginians should always be a last resort. Virginia’s Smart Scale program is the sort of innovation we need to ensure scarce dollars go to the projects that solve the most pressing problems. When resources aren’t available for truly urgent projects, our first impulse should be to ask hard questions about how funds are being used. Are we getting the most out of every dollar? We benefit in Henrico from the fact the county maintains its own local roads. As delegate, I will protect the county’s right to continue doing so.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
If elected, I will take the oath of office stating I will support the Constitution of the commonwealth. It will be my duty to use that document as the guide for all legislation I vote on. There is nothing I will do that violates this oath. Any member who knowingly breaches this document is also breaking their promise to the constituents who elected them to follow the Virginia Constitution.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
From my years of conversations with teachers, I believe we must empower them to focus on teaching rather than testing. Virginia should emphasize mastering a subject rather than merely teaching students how to take a test. When you memorize rather than develop critical thinking, you cannot be expected to perform well on a test when it changes. The reforms enacted this year to allow substitute SOLs focusing on proficiency are a good start, but we can do more. We must find a way to have our students be truly life-ready rather than just multiple-choice ready.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
The prosperity of our urban and suburban regions will be one of the key drivers in Virginia’s economic success. The commonwealth will have to focus on issues like transportation and business regulation to foster continued growth. Virginia will need continued infrastructure investment in these areas to ensure we are adequately prepared for the population influx. However, we will also need to safeguard rural areas, like where I grew up, to make sure they are not crushed under policies that do not fit their needs. It is a delicate balance, but one we must discuss.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
For nearly two years, I have been the caregiver to my father who lives with me. One of the most surprising aspects of managing his health care is the cost of his 24 prescriptions. We must look at formulary rebates. Drug companies agree to these rebates, so their drugs are covered in an insurance formulary. Those who are not on rebated plans often end up paying the full cost of those drugs even if their insurance companies do not. Transparency is the key to controlling prices. Virginians need the ability to be informed about their health care costs.
House District 73 (Part of Henrico County)
Mary Margaret Kastelberg, Republican
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
I support a predictable and dedicated revenue stream for our roads and transportation infrastructure, thereby ensuring they receive the attention they deserve. I am not in favor of increasing the gas tax, as I believe the revenue from it can be unpredictable. As the efficiency of our cars and the popularity of electric cars increase, we should work to find equitable solutions to our transportation needs.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
As a delegate, I would take an oath to uphold the Constitution of the commonwealth of Virginia as well as the Constitution of the United States. If legislation is needed beyond the Constitution, then steps should be taken to amend it.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond – Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
While some of the change from last year to this year can be attributed to changes in the universe of test takers (some better performing students did not have to take the tests) the achievement gaps persist. First, the testing must be improved to measure progress through the year, such as computer adaptive testing, rather than only measure against a set benchmark. Second, we need to allow local schools and school boards more flexibility to adapt to their specific school population. Third, we should encourage public/private/nonprofit partnerships in our underperforming schools, including initiatives like backpack and reading programs.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
The GO Virginia initiative is a productive collaboration between our commonwealth, business and academic institutions to specifically address how we can harness growth. By wisely planning for growth and focusing on growth by region, we can reduce duplication of efforts, promote economic development outside of the urban crescent and be efficient with allocation of limited resources. I will continue to support this initiative as delegate.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
The system for delivery of prescription drugs from manufacturer to patient is convoluted, inefficient and obfuscated. The pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), who effectively set the pricing for prescription drugs, have been able to operate with no oversight from our state government. That needs to change and the practice of non-disclosure of pricing contracts, including the spread pricing, needs to be eliminated. The negotiated pricing between PBMs and pharmacies, as well as between PBMs and manufacturers, needs to be publicly available.
House District 73 (Part of Henrico County)
Rodney Willett, Democrat
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Roads in Henrico need improvement. Traffic has become a veritable problem over the last decade, with every car trip taking longer, and idling cars spewing exhaust into the atmosphere. I would like to encourage more transit options and incentivize non-fossil fuel burning cars. A gas tax could be a part of this, but I recognize it is a regressive tax that will hurt those who can least afford it and yet must drive to work.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
The Virginia Constitution is the backbone of our government and I have no intention of legislating outside of it. However, if the state Constitution is in conflict with the federal Constitution, such as with the offensive Marshall-Newman Amendment banning same-sex marriage, it should be removed.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
We need to focus on teaching and learning, not teach for standardized tests. We need to pay and respect teachers like the professionals they are. We need to prepare our children for a 21st century economy where most of them will change jobs several times and need to learn new skills. We also need to raise public school funding.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
We need to continue to foster a welcoming environment for business and support for small businesses. Business development brings new, well-paying jobs that support families and grow the economy. We need to improve our transportation system. When folks sit for hours on I-95, it is not conducive to encouraging businesses to settle here. We also need to ensure we have strong schools and good amenities. Businesses want to settle where they will have happy employees. Also, strong public schools ensure a well-trained workforce, which encourages businesses. We need to ensure that the revenue from the Urban Corridor helps the entire state and no one is left behind.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
I have been involved with an organization called RX Partnership that helps to provide prescription drugs to those who can’t afford them. My experience and expertise in this area, and my willingness to work across the aisle, could help facilitate resolving this issue. We need to limit prices on prescription medication and ensure access to generic drugs. I would strongly support legislation that would increase transparency within the pharmaceutical industry and ensure people knew of options to get the least expensive medication.
House District 97 (Parts of Hanover, King William and New Kent counties)
Scott Wyatt, Republican
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
I am opposed to increasing our gas tax and taxes in general. We must learn to live within our means and prioritize our spending to the core functions of government. Increasing our gas tax is especially shortsighted. Revenue streams from gasoline taxes have been declining as our vehicles become more fuel-efficient and we see an increase in the use of hybrid and electric vehicles.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
As a member of the General Assembly, I will always remain faithful to the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions. Lawmakers are restrained by our constitutions and need not seek to impose legislation exceeding the powers given to them. I was a supporter of the constitutional amendment that would have enshrined “Right to Work” in our constitution, permanently protecting our “Right to Work” status. It is interesting to note that Democrats who claimed the amendment was not necessary are now advocating for the repeal of our “Right to Work” status.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
In 2019, the General Assembly passed a 5% teacher pay raise, which was the fourth teacher pay raise in the last six years. I will continue to advocate for additional funding for public schools and teacher pay raises. Additionally, we need to continue to take steps to address the teacher shortage in Virginia. We must work to ensure we retain and attract the best teachers possible for our children. Ensuring funding goes directly to our teachers and the classroom is essential.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
We must continue to invest in economic development and our infrastructure, including expansion of broadband access. We cannot ignore the rural segments of Virginia. Agriculture and forestry are central to Virginia’s economy and we need to maintain the balance between urbanization and our rural character.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
I believe Virginians should have the ability to shop competitively with their health care services, just as they would for other services. I support measures to increase transparency in health care, and believe we are entitled to know the costs of medications, procedures and services up front. Allowing small businesses or trade groups to band together and purchase insurance at a cheaper rate is another great step. I will advocate for policies that will increase health care access, affordability and options.
Senate District 4 (Parts of Hanover, Spotsylvania, King George and Westmoreland counties; all of Caroline, Essex, Middlesex, Lancaster, Northumberland and Richmond counties)
Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Having never voted for a tax increase, I will continue to resist increasing the gas tax to fund improvements. Gas tax revenue will continue to decline with the increase of fuel-efficient, electric and hybrid vehicles. Virginia has done well to partner with private industries to improve and update our transportation and infrastructure needs. It is critical for the legislature to continue working via legislation and conservative, responsible budgeting to repair and replace key areas of Virginia’s infrastructural needs, like the Robert Norris Bridge in Middlesex County, for which I obtained funding to initiate the planning and replacement process.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
We should be very careful in expanding any powers beyond the Constitution. As we saw with the last governor, who continually went far beyond his enumerated powers and was overruled repeatedly by the judiciary, we have checks and balances for a reason. The legislature has a duty to legislate and appropriate, and check the executive when it overreaches.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
With Republican majorities in both legislatures, Virginia has governed conservatively while investing in key areas like K-12 education. The past several budgets have consistently included increases in K-12 funding over previous years. We need to continue to invest in the best quality teachers, which is why Republicans fought for a 5% teacher pay raise earlier this year, which is how we attract and retain quality teachers in Virginia. Additionally, when a public school is failing for multiple years, we should require the implementation of an improvement plan — not just the creation of it.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
As a senator representing a district that includes suburban and rural areas, many of my constituents are more concerned with things that populated areas typically take for granted, like access to broadband and health care. As senator, I have a responsibility to stand up for their needs and their values. The entire commonwealth will benefit when all areas can have high speed technology access for their children’s education and access to health care where they live.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
Senate Republicans consistently fight for transparency and competition in order to keep health care costs down. Our signature healthcare legislative package overwhelmingly passed the Senate each of the past two years only to be vetoed by the governor — who effectively blocked any chance of relief from high premiums and outrageous out-of-pocket expenditures. Allowing small businesses and farmers to purchase insurance together at an affordable rate, permitting free market competition and stopping the practice of balanced billing are our priorities.
Senate District 4 (Parts of Hanover, Spotsylvania, King George and Westmoreland counties; all of Caroline, Essex, Middlesex, Lancaster, Northumberland and Richmond counties)
Democrat Stan Scott
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
We should increase fuel taxes because higher fuel taxes will reduce consumption, which in turn reduces greenhouse gas emissions and slows climate change. Higher fuel taxes do not solve the revenue issue in the long run, however, because reduced consumption means reduced tax revenue. I would also look for ways to make sure the people who actually use roads — and cause the most wear and tear — pay for the maintenance of that infrastructure. I think tolls based on weight have to be part of the solution here. Properly applied tolling ensures that the people and businesses actually using Virginia roads pay for the highway upkeep that keeps them productive.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
None. We must follow the Virginia Constitution. If events make clear that we need to legislate beyond the powers that Constitution grants the General Assembly, we would have to amend the Constitution first. That said, following the Constitution means we have to have impartial judicial opinions on what it says. So we have to appoint judges who will protect the constitution, not legislate — or block good Constitutional legislation — from the bench.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
We need to pay teachers more so we can attract the best educators. We also need to think of teachers as professionals and let our trained and ready teacher corps do its job: Train students to think critically and understand the world around them rather than teach a test. We also need to create the best public-school infrastructure in the world, and we can afford to do this. No Virginia school should have rodents and leaky roofs or failing electrical systems. The General Assembly needs to step in and make sure local communities with failing infrastructure fix the problem whether they want to or not.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Americans across the country — especially younger Americans — want to move to urban areas. So the population growth in these areas happens because Virginians move from rural areas to cities and because people from other places migrate to Virginia because we have a lot of good job opportunities. This migration to Virginia’s urban zones causes higher housing costs and congestion, and the best way to harness this growth is to make sure people can get to work using mass public transportation from sustainable communities attached to public transportation nodes.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
Health care is a human right. It’s about survival, and I consider myself pro-life because I think access to good health care should not depend on ability to pay. Further, markets will not fix rising health care costs because consumers simply don’t have the luxury of shopping for the highest quality, best features and lowest price when they need health care. This is not a consumer good like a car or toaster. Our hodgepodge of public health care programs and private insurance plans make transparency impossible. We need to consolidate these into a single payer or “Medicare for All” system. Until that happens, Virginia should further expand Medicaid, negotiate lower drug prices with pharmaceutical companies and establish a state-level public option under the Affordable Care Act.
Senate District 9 (Parts of the city of Richmond and Henrico and Hanover counties; all of Charles City County)
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
While the gas-tax is a key component of transportation funding, it is not sustainable as a long-term funding source as more people transition to fuel efficient and electric vehicles. We need a comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan that spreads the costs across all users/beneficiaries of the roads, mass transit, pedestrian and bicycle lanes.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
None. I believe in the rule of law, and the constitution sets the ground rules under which government must function. If legislation is needed beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution, the proper approach would be to amend the Constitution. This happens fairly often — two amendments were passed in 2018, for example. The Constitutional amendment process is an important check against extraconstitutional actions by the General Assembly and ensuring the powers given to the General Assembly are consistent with the will of the governed.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
SOL scores alone do not indicate conditions in the classroom, but only how well students do on particular multiple choice tests. To improve conditions in the classroom, we need to fully fund our K-12 educational needs, provide access to quality pre-K and examine the effectiveness of the local composite index. We must fully fund the recommended staffing levels for support personnel and attract and retain the best teachers. We also need to continue reforming the Standards of Learning, assessments, and the school/teacher evaluation process so we are assessing academic performance in a way that is fair and recognizes growth.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
State and local governments must cooperate to holistically manage growth in a way that anticipates and addresses the infrastructure and service needs (schools, roads, public safety, etc.) to accommodate such growth. Strategic and master planning that identifies and anticipates megatrends in growth patterns, technology, and demographic shifts across core functions of government rather than in silos will help local and state governments proactively plan for growth rather than simply react. This must be done as a state-local partnership.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
We must address problems created by balance billing in a way that levels the playing field between insurers and providers, takes patients out of the middle and preserves access to quality emergency care. We need to improve transparency around pharmacy benefit managers who have become another middleman between patients and prescription drugs they need, and are impacting costs in ways we don’t understand. We need to address the practice of health insurers shifting away from traditional three-tiered cost structures — with co-pay limits for each tier — to structures that move medications to “specialty tiers” without co-pay limits.
Senate District 10 (Parts of Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond; all of Powhatan County)
Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Transportation infrastructure is incredibly important to Virginia’s economy and the quality of life for residents and those traveling throughout our commonwealth. We must do more to maintain and improve our infrastructure, but the General Assembly has already raised the gas tax twice since 2015. Just like families prioritize their spending based on their greatest needs, the state budget needs to address our spending priorities while being good stewards of the tax dollars Virginians work hard to earn.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
There are instances in which updates to the Virginia Constitution are necessary and I’ve worked to amend the Constitution to reflect those changing values and priorities. Ending gerrymandering is the best example of this. Each year, I’ve worked to prohibit gerrymandering, including to pass a constitutional amendment to create an independent redistricting commission to draw legislative districts in a fair, nonpartisan manner. We have seen time and time again that political parties will misuse the redistricting process to create more favorable districts for themselves, so amending the Constitution is our best solution to address this long standing problem.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
Ensuring every Virginia student has access to a great school that can help prepare them for a successful future is one of my most important priorities. Investing in schools, including access to universal pre-K options and “add-on” funding for at-risk divisions with students facing more challenges, are great ways to improve equity and outcomes. Reducing and reforming the SOLs is also necessary, so teachers can spend more time teaching, instead of “teaching to the test.”
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Smart investments in infrastructure, access to great public schools and reform of our regulatory environment has led to a boom of good paying jobs in Virginia. As we prepare for the commonwealth’s future, diversifying our economy remains essential for long term prosperity. To do that, we must address barriers to economic growth in more rural parts of the state — like expanding access to broadband, investing in industry-ready sites to incentivize more economic growth and creating competitive business environments compared to neighboring states.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
Addressing health care affordability and accessibility is a top priority and I’ve worked to advance creative solutions to these challenges, including greater price transparency to empower patients. Surprise billing, especially for emergency care, is a huge, hidden cost. I’ve led on advancing solutions to protect patients and create fair payment between providers and insurers. Creative solutions to lower the cost of insurance are essential. I’ve pushed for more flexibility for individuals and businesses, including access to more affordable ACA-approved plans that protect pre-existing conditions, and empowering small businesses to form consortiums to leverage their economy of scale to negotiate lower prices.
Senate District 10 (Parts of Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond; all of Powhatan County)
Ghazala Hashmi, Democrat
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Transportation infrastructure is a critical component of economic growth in our region. While our infrastructure has traditionally been paid for by user fees, I think it’s important for us to be open to investigating other ways to make sure that we are funding our region’s transportation priorities.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
There’s a lot of work on education, health care and gun violence prevention that the General Assembly can and should get done. However, there are some additional actions that are not enumerated that need to be addressed as well such as ensuring that our district maps are drawn without the influence of partisan politics and restoring voting rights to Virginians who have made mistakes in life and paid their dues to society.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
As a Richmond-area educator of 25 years and a mom who sent both of her daughters to public schools here, this issue is deeply personal to me. We need to revise our education funding formula, because school funding should be at the top of our list of priorities when it comes to passing a budget. I am focused on making sure all of our public schools have more funding, so that every student is given a fair shot regardless of their ZIP code.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Ensuring Virginia continues to be a great place to live, work and raise a family is my top priority. Just this year, we were once again voted the best state in the country for business, and our low unemployment rate reflects that success. In order to ensure Virginians continue to thrive, we must invest in quality public education to continue training the next generation of workers and become a leader in emerging economic sectors like renewable energy technologies.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
When I talk to voters all across the district, one of the biggest concerns they have is not just health care accessibility, but health care affordability as well. With health care costs and especially prescription drug costs rising at such alarming rates, it is incredibly important that we take a serious look at our health care system and determine what our state government can do to lower costs to levels that are affordable for the average family. We need to look at such steps as capping drug prices and increasing transparency to avoid price gouging.
Senate District 11 (Part of Chesterfield County; all of Amelia County and the city of Colonial Heights)
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
I oppose increasing the gas tax. I support putting a lockbox on transportation funds so that funds dedicated to transportation aren’t raided. In the 11th District, we need to extend the Powhite Parkway so it serves Magnolia Green and surrounding areas.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
Such an action would be unconstitutional. As an elected official I take an oath to uphold and defend the Virginia Constitution.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
First off, let’s let teachers teach. I support education savings accounts and greater accountability in the school system. I would like to see a return to a national test similar to the Iowa Test. Schools should test kids at the beginning of the year and again at the end of the year to ensure and chart progress.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
By using this growth to attract top industries such as S+P 500 companies.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
By supporting and sponsoring legislation that promotes greater transparency in costs for prescription drugs and health care services. I agree that health care costs continue to rise even though the poorly named Affordable Care Act was supposed to keep costs down. I co-founded the Transparency Caucus and I was the chief patron of the Healthcare Transparency Cost Act, which requires hospitals to give patients an estimated cost of services prior to services being rendered. Next session, I plan to continue to advocate for the implementation of this act which would require all health care providers to give patients an estimated cost of services — just like every other industry.
Senate District 11 (Part of Chesterfield County; all of Amelia County and the city of Colonial Heights)
Amanda Pohl, Democrat
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
As I've been knocking on doors and talking to voters, it is clear the need to improve our roads is indeed important to residents of the 11th Senate District. I don't, however, support increasing the gas tax at this time. Sales taxes on essential goods like this are regressive taxes that hurt working families. We should look for efficiencies in our state and local budgets including reviewing corporate tax breaks as a first step.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
Nothing would compel me to go beyond the powers laid out in Virginia's constitution. Virginia's Constitution grants broad authority to the General Assembly on legislative matters that I believe are sufficient to address most issues facing Virginians. I would, of course, listen to my constituents if there was the political will to consider amending our Constitution in the future as I support the current efforts to amend our federal Constitution to finally ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and put women in the Constitution!
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
We need to fully fund public education. That means both a teacher pay increase which will help us retain quality teachers and providing sufficient resources for counties and school boards to have the funding they need for everything from supplies to support staff and basic infrastructure. This can be done without raising taxes if we prioritize public education funding in the state budget. We also need to reduce SOLs and reduce class sizes so teachers, who are experts in their fields, can educate our students instead of having to teach to a test.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
In the Richmond area, we need to invest now to ensure that our roads, housing and other infrastructure keeps pace with our population growth. We also need to support infrastructure in rural and suburban areas to ensure they do not get left behind. In Amelia for example, lack of broadband access hinders small businesses and slows investment in areas like wind/solar power and clean energy infrastructure that could bring more good paying middle class jobs to the area.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
Prescription drug costs is a critical issue for Virginia families that we must address. Other states are coming up with creative ideas to keep costs in check that Virginia should explore. These include creating a board to establish drug prices and negotiate prices with both private insurance companies and state-run health plans. I would also like to explore public-private partnerships with regard to health insurance, where we continue to have the options that people enjoy but at reduced costs for more people — like the state has for its employees. I know there are bipartisan solutions to this problem.
Senate District 12 (Parts of Henrico and Hanover counties)
Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
The gas tax is not a sustainable solution for transportation. Going forward, we need to look for an alternative dedicated funding. The Senate Finance Committee in fact, directed the department of transportation to look at the effect of innovative technology on future income from the gas tax and other sources that would affect our transportation funding and a sustainable funding source to meet our needs. Informed by that report, we will figure out how we do go forward. I am committed to making sure that we have the great roads necessary to keep Virginia’s economy booming.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
All my legislation addresses matters squarely in the purview of the General Assembly and within the powers of the legislature as enumerated in the Virginia Constitution. The General Assembly should never act outside of the powers enumerated in the Constitution.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
I do not think we should be measuring student performance by SOLs. There are robust analytic programs that can look at the regular classroom tests our children are taking and determine how they are progressing in their class work. I support tracking each individual child’s progress, because I want to know that they are succeeding or find a way to ensure that they do.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
I believe we need to focus regionally, just as GoVirginia has, to emphasize the strengths of each region and leverage resources to ensure the success of each. We must also celebrate success where interconnections have created opportunities like the development of the “tech talent pipeline.” Connecting these three regions will benefit all three and will make the entire commonwealth stronger.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
I believe we need to take a very close look at pharmacy benefit managers. I am interested in a pilot program with Medicaid to see if there are savings that can be realized in having a more transparent process in pharmacy benefits management. We can learn from that experience and see where the opportunities are in the rest of the health insurance market.
Senate District 12 (Parts of Henrico and Hanover counties)
Debra Rodman, Democrat
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing the gas tax to fund improvements?
Henrico and the entire Richmond metro area are growing very quickly. We have seen the impact on our roads already, and we need to be prepared to make necessary improvements as our population expands. There are many avenues localities and the state can take to prepare for this by applying for grants and prioritizing road improvements in the budgeting process.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
I operate within the powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution. That is my job as a legislator and I take that responsibility seriously.
3. SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including the Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
We need to be empowering our teachers. I championed legislation this year that would update the way they are evaluated so our teachers feel less beholden to “teach the test” and our students can have a world-class education that fits each child’s needs. I support removing the support staff funding cap that was added during the recession. This ensures that our teachers have the support they need in the form of dyslexia specialists or dedicated individuals to handle IEP and 504 forms. We need to reduce the student-to-counselor ratio so our students and teachers are fully supported.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
Businesses and families come to Virginia because of our world-class education system. But current investments in public education have fallen behind, and we will feel that impact soon. We need to be empowering and supporting internships and apprenticeships that maintain a job-ready workforce. We need to prioritize fully-funding our schools back to pre-recession levels and retaining our excellent teachers. An investment in our children’s education is an investment in the growth of Virginia.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
Something we could do right now is exercise oversight on price gouging by pharmaceutical companies. We have instances — such as Epi-Pens and insulin — of a drug being a consistent, affordable price for a long time and then suddenly becoming more expensive. People deserve to know why that is happening, and should not be struggling to pay for life-saving medication just to pad a pharmaceutical company’s profit margins.
Senate District 16 (Parts of Chesterfield, Prince George and Dinwiddie counties; part of the city of Richmond and all of the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell)
Joe Morrissey, Democrat
1. Roads specifically and transportation in general are in need of serious attention. What is your position on increasing a gas tax to fund improvements?
I support a 5-cents-a-gallon increase of the gas tax to fund improvements to our roads and transportation network. I championed this cause as a member of the House of Delegates and will do so again as a state Senator. Virginia’s bridges, secondary and tertiary road systems are in dire need of repair. Let’s address the problem now with a 5-cent gas tax increase instead of kicking the can down the road to our children.
2. What issues would compel you, as a member of the General Assembly, to pass legislation beyond those powers enumerated by the Virginia Constitution?
Virginia, like any state, could experience a crisis or event that demands immediate action by the state’s chief executive officer – the governor. Such a crisis or event would be of such magnitude that convening the legislature would be impractical. A tsunami like wave off the coast of Virginia Beach, a financial catastrophe involving the Virginia Retirement System or a mass shooting are but a few examples. Accordingly, I would support legislation that would give the governor, be he/she a Republican or a Democrat, the immediate authority to address any crisis in Virginia by executive fiat.
3: SOL test scores dipped this year across Virginia, including Richmond-Petersburg region. What is your vision for improving conditions in the classroom?
I have taught school on three different continents — America, Ireland and Australia. Teachers need the authority to educate their students in a manner that promotes independent thinking and collegial cooperation. Year-round schools in all districts, uniforms in public schools, elimination of some antiquated SOL testing and mandatory participation in extracurricular sports, arts or specialty programs are a must.
4. By 2020, 70% of the state’s population will live in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads or Richmond regions. How can Virginia harness its growth going forward?
It is a fact that people migrate to where the jobs are located. We must incentivize our growing workforce to migrate to under populated areas of the commonwealth. These incentives would include loan forgiveness for doctors or teachers who move to underpopulated rural areas of the state and stay for five years; state tax credits for businesses that relocate to inner cities or Southwest Virginia; and state grants to those companies willing to relocate to an under populated areas in order to build infrastructure for broadband access and solar power and wind turbines.
5. Prescription drug costs continue to rise and lack of transparency in health care costs is a growing concern. What are your proposals to keep costs in check?
I have several legislative proposals to keep prescription drug costs in check. First, in the 2020 General Assembly session, legislators should pass a law capping co-pays on insulin at $30 a month (Colorado has recently done this). Second, four states, including Colorado, Florida, Maine and Vermont, have recently passed laws to establish programs to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada and other countries. Virginia needs to follow suit. Third, Virginia needs to begin buying all of its prescription drugs in bulk including those drugs for Medicaid recipients, city and state employees and prisoners.
