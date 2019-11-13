An invitation
On Tuesday, Nov. 18, the Richmond World Affairs Council is hosting “What Can We Learn From Donald Trump’s Foreign Policy?” presented by Edward P. Joseph.
Joseph has 15 years’ experience in major conflict areas, such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Balkans. Serving with the U.N., the U.S. Army, NATO, Catholic Relief Services and the International Crisis Group, he was an active participant in the international effort to bring peace during and after the dissolution of Yugoslavia. Among his senior international positions, Joseph served as the deputy ambassador of one of the largest democracy and human rights missions in the world — the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe mission in Kosovo. In April 2012, he personally negotiated an 11th-hour agreement between Serbia and Kosovo that averted another violent confrontation. Joseph earned his J.D. at the University of Virginia School of Law, and his M.A. from John Hopkins’ School of Advanced International Studies, where he now teaches.
The Times-Dispatch is able to offer a limited number of tickets for the event to our readers. If you are interested in attending, please contact Miriam Hamilton of the World Affairs Council at (804) 934-9000. The lecture will be held in the Empire Room at The Jefferson and will begin at 5:45 p.m. Guests should arrive by 5:30 p.m. Please stop at the registration table and let the staff know you are a guest of The Times-Dispatch.
