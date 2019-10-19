On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Richmond World Affairs Council is hosting “U.S.-Iran Relations: What’s Next?” presented by former Ambassador Thomas R. Pickering at The Jefferson Hotel. In a diplomatic career spanning five decades, Pickering has served as the U.S. ambassador to the Russian Federation, India, Israel, El Salvador, Nigeria and Jordan. He has held additional positions in Tanzania, Geneva and Washington, and was the U.S. ambassador and representative to the United Nations in New York.
His last government position was undersecretary of state for political affairs, the third highest post in the U.S. State Department. Pickering also served in the U.S. Navy and later in the Naval Reserve. He received the Distinguished Presidential Award and the Department of State’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award.
The Times-Dispatch is able to offer a limited number of tickets for the event to our readers. If you are interested in attending, please contact Miriam Hamilton of the World Affairs Council at (804) 934-9000. The lecture will be held in the Empire Room at The Jefferson and will begin at 5:45 p.m. Guests should arrive by 5:30 p.m. Please stop at the registration table and let the staff know you are a guest of The Times-Dispatch.
