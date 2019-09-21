logo

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Richmond World Affairs Council is hosting former Assistant Secretary of Defense Guy Roberts at The Jefferson Hotel. Roberts will speak on “The U.S. Nuclear Posture: Challenges and Issues in Ensuring Peace and Strategic Stability.”

In his role as the assistant defense secretary for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs, Roberts served as the principal adviser on those issues to the secretary of defense. Prior to that, he taught at the University of Mary Washington and Virginia Commonwealth University. He has held various U.S. government and NATO policy positions.

Additionally, he served as the legal counsel for arms control and nonproliferation for the U.S. Navy and served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 25 years, retiring with the rank of colonel.

The Times-Dispatch is able to offer a limited number of tickets to our readers. If you are interested in attending, please contact Miriam Hamilton of the World Affairs Council at (804) 934-9000.

The lecture will be held in the Empire Room at The Jefferson and will begin at 5:45 p.m. Guests should arrive by 5:30 p.m. Please stop at the registration table and let the staff know you are a guest of The Times-Dispatch.

