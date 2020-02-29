WAC

An invitation

On Thursday, the Richmond World Affairs Council is hosting a program titled “Understanding Pakistan: Politics, Extremism and Foreign Policy” with Madiha Afzal, David M. Rubenstein Fellow at the Brookings Institution. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the grand ballroom of The Jefferson Hotel.

Afzal is the author of “Pakistan Under Siege: Extremism, Society, and the State.” She also has written for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy and The Washington Post and published several articles, policy reports and essays. Afzal was named to Lo Spazio della Politica’s list of “Top 100 Global Thinkers of 2013” for her writings on education in Pakistan. She previously worked as an assistant professor of public policy at the University of Maryland, College Park. She holds a doctorate in economics from Yale University

The Times-Dispatch is able to offer a limited number of tickets for the event to our readers. If you are interested in attending, please contact Miriam Hamilton of the World Affairs Council at (804) 934-9000. Guests should arrive not later than 5:30 p.m. Please stop at the registration table and let the staff know you are a guest of The Times-Dispatch.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started