All voting humans in U.S.
should have equal votes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I agree with Maggie Kirk’s letter, "Electoral College problems undeniable." Americans should be grateful for our Founding Fathers, who created our democratic republic blueprint. Nevertheless, in their wisdom, all guidelines in our original Constitution were not perfect; therefore, changes have been needed and amendments have been added for the benefit of all.
Originally, the constitutional statement that “all men are created equal” suited the designers’ intent at that time in American history. Nonetheless, “all people are created equal” should now be the statement of equality granted by God. Women and blacks no longer are just “property” of, nor subject to, white men in America, but should have equal status to them under the law.
Additionally, all voting humans in America should have equal universal vote significance, collectively, in our elections, not just significance of a vote count in the Electoral College. This significance should change in the 21st century, along with the universal human right to health coverage in America.
Think universal “inalienable rights” instead of partisan rights when reforming, or formulating, human rights.
Christine Young.
Richmond.
