Model best behavior, especially during crisis

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Children are watching all over this world, and they will learn from us how to handle the next disaster. Stop and look around. They will process our actions, and remember the sound of our voices and how we treat one another.

These are life-changing times; we can show them what really matters. As the crisis eats away at our confidence and patience and frightens us, we can forget what’s truly important.

Fathers, show your sons what a real man does in times of emotional war. Parents, show your children that you are there for them and for each other. Appreciate what you’ve built as a family; show them that fathers and mothers disagree and still respect and love each other. Take time for a hug. Let them see what you mean to each other. It will affect their lives now and in the future: Who they will marry, and who they don’t, remains in your hands.

Nan Riggs.

Richmond.

