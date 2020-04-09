COD

Space station story led to skywatching delight

Editor, Times Dispatch:

Thanks to John Boyer and the RTD for the timely article last week regarding the International Space Station flyovers. The article included background information and precise details for timing and direction. We were able to view the spacecraft both Saturday and Monday. Looking up in the sky at the wondrous craft whizzing through space was such a joy compared to the difficult times on the ground these days.

Dick and Becky Shaia.

Henrico.

