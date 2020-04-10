Northam must veto harmful health care bills
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a blood cancer survivor, I know firsthand that the last thing you want to think about upon diagnosis is whether or not your health insurance is going to be there for you when you need it most. You suddenly are fighting for your life. You are thinking about your family and your friends. You’re wondering if you will get to watch your kids grow up. I survived a particularly nasty strain of leukemia after receiving a lifesaving bone marrow transplant from my younger brother. Without the affordable and comprehensive health coverage that I had, my family would have ended up facing medical bankruptcy.
Now, we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are so many unknowns. Gov. Ralph Northam has the chance to veto a set of harmful bills that allow the expansion of Association Health Plans, which aren’t subject to the same rules and patient protections as health insurance sold through the Virginia exchange. If Northam doesn’t act, these plans could siphon healthier consumers away from the larger marketplace risk pool, triggering premium hikes for cancer patients and survivors, along with many other people. Northam must stand up for cancer patients and all Virginians and veto these harmful health care bills. There has never been a more important time to ensure affordable access to health care when we need it most.
Diane Simon.
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society-Virginia Chapter,Board of Directors/Volunteer/Survivor.
Midlothian.
