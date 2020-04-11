Northam was right
to protect churchgoers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I suppose we should not be surprised that someone has sued Gov. Ralph Northam for applying his “no gatherings of more than 10 people” edict to churches, as our right to worship as we please is among our most cherished freedoms. Nonetheless, it appears that this litigant has a very steep legal hill to climb. All citizens have a responsibility to safeguard our First Amendment rights, particularly during times of emergency. Nonetheless, those rights are not unfettered and absolute.
The law recognizes that our civil liberties may be circumscribed by reasonable, least restrictive means as required to protect the public health and safety. That is why an itinerant evangelist cannot hold a revival meeting in a tent that has not first been inspected and approved by a fire marshal. By statute, Virginia’s governor is granted broad authority during emergencies. The statute specifically references the “exceptional circumstances” that might attend public health threats posed by communicable diseases. In the case of the coronavirus pandemic, the governor’s lawful exercise of that authority has inevitably curtailed some of the rights we enjoy when no emergency exists.
During this time of Passover, Holy Week and Easter, Virginians remain free to believe and worship as we please — provided that we exercise those inalienable rights in a manner that does not pose a threat to the health and safety of others. In the unusual circumstances we presently confront, perhaps the gentleman who sued the governor would do well to reflect upon the promise found in Matthew 18:20.
Mark Ailsworth.
Richmond.
