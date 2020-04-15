COD

Test most vulnerable first for COVID-19

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

During the coronavirus pandemic, we are hearing a lot about the “most vulnerable” and yet there are long-term care homes that don’t test their residents for the virus unless they show symptoms. We now know that by the time people show symptoms, it is too late to prevent the spread of the virus. What is the logic behind such a policy? If we are short of testing supplies, then we need to prioritize so the most vulnerable are tested first. We should not be waiting for symptoms to appear.

When are we going to wake up?

Larry Fassett.

Midlothian.

