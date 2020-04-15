Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA.. JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. ...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS * UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 02:54 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.7 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 9.7 FEET BY & LATE THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY TOMORROW. * AT 9.0 FEET...THE ANCARROW'S BOAT LANDING IS CLOSED AT THIS LEVEL. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 9.7 FEET ON DEC 17 2018. &&