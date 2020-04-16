Last responders brave death to provide comfort
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am an essential worker and no, I’m not in the fields that are all getting praised, such as health care, first responders and grocery store employees. I am not in those fields — I work in the funeral industry.
I am a last responder.
Death comes in many ways. Sometimes, a person reaches the end of life naturally or, despite their best efforts, those in the health care system have been unable to save someone. Sometimes, death can be an accident; other times, it’s on purpose. No matter how a death happens, I am there. This is more than an occupation. I come to the hospital, nursing home or even your house. I come to take your loved one into a funeral home’s care.
What I do is an honor and a privilege. I don’t take my responsibilities lightly. The trust that families have in me gives me the strength to carry on.
I understand that people are worried about me during this COVID-19 crisis. People might think I am being irrational, that I haven’t weighed my options. Many believe I’m being irresponsible and I should care about myself more. I care about my well-being so deeply, but my heart cares more for the needs of others during the worst times of their lives.
My hope is that COVID-19 will pass, but this could be the way we live from now on. No one has the answers. I refuse to give up my passions because the world around us has changed.
Call me stupid, reckless and irresponsible. There is one word I always have been throughout my life. This word still stands true during my journey of facing a pandemic as a last responder: Brave.
I am brave and no one can take that word or the power that comes with it away from me.
To the world out there: Be brave.
Erika Schoonover.
Henrico.
