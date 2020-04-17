Memories of 1964 game came flooding back
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A brief mention in Sunday’s Sports section brought back amazing memories. On April 12, 1964, the New York Yankees came to play an exhibition game against the Triple-A Richmond Vees. I was almost 8 years old and was lucky enough to be one of the 12,000 in attendance. Richmond likely will not host a better collection of baseball players in any day in its future.
Every Yankee starter played at least six innings that day and all of them played nine years or more in major league baseball; two Yankee players are Hall of Famers. Vees fans still remembered Joe Pepitone and Tom Tresh ripping homers at Parker Field, and Al Downing toeing the rubber. Downing threw five innings of no-hit ball that night, but (except in a few small boys’ minds) his career would be remembered not for that night, or for his career 123 wins and 3.22 ERA. It would be for giving up home run No. 715 to Hank Aaron nearly a decade later.
The Richmond Vees didn’t have marquee names (Horace Clarke, Jake Gibbs, Mel Stottlemyre), but that night, they were better, winning 3-2. As they came back in the late innings, the Parker Field crowd came alive. Stottlemyre came in to pitch in the fifth inning and held the Yankees hitless for four innings while the home team rallied. It wasn’t long before he got called up to the majors, posting nine wins and a 2.02 ERA in his inaugural season at Yankee Stadium.
It would be two years before Bill Millsaps joined the RTD. Sports writer Jerry Lindquist covered the game for the paper. Gone are the days when a world championship team would come to our fair city, and give 8-year-olds a chance to realize a dream of seeing major league players in action. Yet another reason baseball isn’t grabbing the interest of kids these days.
Farley Shiner.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.