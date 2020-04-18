Dementia support groups need financial support
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
COVID-19 threatens the health of millions in the U.S. and worldwide, but it presents even more challenges for more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, their caregivers, the research community and the nonprofits serving these vulnerable populations. Thankfully, Congress can act to help the Alzheimer’s and dementia community during this crisis by including provisions to support them in the fourth economic relief package.
These provisions include:
- The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act, which would require the U.S. Department of Justice to develop best practices materials to assist professionals who support victims of abuse living with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. This would improve the quality of their interactions with this vulnerable population and help protect them from elder abuse.
- The bipartisan Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act, which would increase the use of the care planning benefit to help more families by educating clinicians regarding Alzheimer’s and dementia care planning services available through Medicare.
- During this crisis, nonprofits are providing tremendous support to the communities they serve, despite facing their own economic hardships. Congress must establish an exclusive fund to support nonprofit organizations with between 500 to 10,000 employees, including loan forgiveness to ensure that charities like the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to effectively serve the communities that depend on them.
I encourage all to contact U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and other members of the House of Representatives to include these bipartisan policies that will have a beneficial impact on the millions of families affected by Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia in the fourth COVID-19 pandemic relief package.
Steve Rhodes,
Alzheimer’s ambassador.Richmond.
