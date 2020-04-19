Think of others before
flouting restrictions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’m concerned about the lack of understanding by those protesting our current COVID-19 treatment protocols. They don’t see themselves, through their negligence, as contributors to the deaths of one or many further down the chain. The only treatment that works for this vector-based disease is contact elimination. Negligence toward reducing the links in this chain, just like negligence while driving a car, can make you a killer — whether you know of the death or not. Yet these protestors even misuse the “Don’t tread on me” message, not aware that their negligence is “treading” on those who want to reduce the risk and live.
Further, they also claim the economy needs to “get going.” Yet they don’t seem to realize that every person who dies from COVID-19 no longer will be a contributor to the economy. Each person who can’t buy a product reduces the demand for workers to make that product. That means both the short- and long-term impact of those deaths on the economy will be far more harmful if we allow the coronavirus to spread. Some claim other deaths will rise, but fail to realize that COVID-19 soon will be among the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States this year.
I ask all to consider both the life and economy of others. Stay protected, and help more of your fellow citizens stay safe and able to be employed sooner.
Clark Butler.
Richmond.
