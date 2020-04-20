Quick way versus right way to reopening businesses
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My father was an independent contractor who usually worked alone, but I was his helper on a few jobs when he needed an extra pair of hands. He was a perfectionist when it came to his plastering and carpentry work, which frustrated me as a 20-year-old assistant who wanted things done quickly.
Pop’s favorite expression was, “There is the quick way to do things and there is the right way.”
This comes to mind as I follow the tension between reopening businesses sooner than the government allows versus maintaining the shutdown until the threat of COVID-19 definitely is behind us. A dilemma of this complexity and magnitude should motivate us to pray that leaders at all levels will seek God’s wisdom — not just their staffs’ advice — in balancing the financial and physical well-being of their constituents.
Stephen DeGaetani.
Midlothian.
Steven had me until he invoked God’s wisdom. Give me experts and professionals for good practical and correct decision. Rely on God’s wisdom to guide your private and personal life. To set a broken arm see a doctor, don’t wait for God’s wisdom to heal your arm.
