Quick way versus right way to reopening businesses

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My father was an independent contractor who usually worked alone, but I was his helper on a few jobs when he needed an extra pair of hands. He was a perfectionist when it came to his plastering and carpentry work, which frustrated me as a 20-year-old assistant who wanted things done quickly.

Pop’s favorite expression was, “There is the quick way to do things and there is the right way.”

This comes to mind as I follow the tension between reopening businesses sooner than the government allows versus maintaining the shutdown until the threat of COVID-19 definitely is behind us. A dilemma of this complexity and magnitude should motivate us to pray that leaders at all levels will seek God’s wisdom — not just their staffs’ advice — in balancing the financial and physical well-being of their constituents.

Stephen DeGaetani.

Midlothian.

