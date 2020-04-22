Use stay-at-home time to check vaccination record
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
People around the world are watching as cases of COVID-19 wax and wane and history is being made. The White House Coronavirus Task Force gives us daily updates and advice. Medical experts always stress the importance of social distancing, sheltering in place and protecting the vulnerable population.
My mother is 96 years old and hears about the virus almost every day. My sister and I remind her why we can’t come and sit next to her or hug her. Instead, we converse from another room or from behind our masks. It’s very sad, but we want to keep her safe and protected. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit from her yard as she sits in the doorway.
In her lifetime, my mother has watched as many other contagious diseases have swept across the United States and the world, including polio, measles, influenza, Asian flu, bird flu, swine flu and West Nile virus.
I can remember being taken for childhood immunizations, especially the polio vaccine, which was given on a sugar cube. Our parents wanted to keep us healthy, and now it’s our turn to keep our mother healthy. So we visit intermittently and keep our distance.
This time of staying at home might be a good time for everyone to check their vaccination record and ascertain that they are up to date on preventive vaccines. I hope a vaccine for the coronavirus will be developed soon.
Stay safe and maintain a safe distance.
Cathy Kirkland.
Midlothian.
