COD

Scope of pandemic outstripped preparation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

“It’s not if, but when” are the five words that haunt me today. Reflecting on one of my first Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) meetings in 2006, our director was preparing us for the next global pandemic. For years we nurses and other health care professionals met, planned and practiced mass vaccinations for the next pandemic. We also prepared for a nuclear disaster and other potential crises. I was grateful for the valuable lessons learned, especially during the H1N1 outbreak in 2009. We in the MRC, the Virginia Department of Health and other local health departments effectively mass-vaccinated children and the public in the commonwealth.

Sadly, I don’t think any amount of drills could have prepared us for today’s global COVID-19 pandemic. The need for thousands of ventilators is beyond comprehension. I took comfort in the beginning of the crisis knowing that we had stockpiles of personal protective equipment (PPE), but the demand is much greater than the supply and the stockpile of PPE was used in days, not months. It was frustrating hearing from friends and family about how we weren’t prepared for this pandemic when, in fact, an effort was made years ago. All the medical outliers have been recruited to help in the COVID-19 pandemic and I wish I could be with my nurse colleagues. It’s not too late to join the MRC — they need help. It’s not if, but when this pandemic is over, we will be stronger, better educated, united and better prepared.

Annette McCabe.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email