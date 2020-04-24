Food bank donations help many in need
Editor Times-Dispatch:
The contribution of NASCAR champion Denny Hamlin and his racing sponsor, FedEx, to provide 60,000 meals for the Chesterfield Food Bank is just one of countless examples of individuals and groups stepping up to provide support for people whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
All across the Chesterfield region, businesses, churches, schools and individuals have contributed financially, organized food drives and volunteered daily. This has allowed the food bank to continue to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our community.
As a Chesterfield native, Hamlin was quick to respond in a meaningful way when he became aware of the growing number of people in need of the food bank’s services. He is proud of his hometown, and his action is reflective of what is special about this community and the people who live and work here.
Even prior to the current crisis, the Chesterfield Food Bank distributed more than 1 million pounds of food annually to nearly 120,000 Chesterfield County residents. This includes a children’s food program, support for the elderly and a helping hand to families who have fallen on rough times. In the past few weeks, the demand significantly has increased and our community has responded.
In this most difficult time, we cannot forget that hunger is a real issue in Chesterfield and that even when we conquer COVID-19, the need will continue. Chesterfield Food Bank is grateful to all who have helped.
Brent Archer,
Chairman, Board of Directors, Chesterfield Food Bank.Midlothian.
