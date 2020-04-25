COD

Online teacher has tips for homebound students

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The school year certainly has taken a turn. Many students have left the walls of brick-and-mortar schools for something new and uncertain. My five years with online schooling at Virginia Virtual Academy have given me the tools to help others navigate this transition. Here’s my advice and encouragement for this confusing situation.

First, make sure that you’re managing your time wisely. Online classes give you the opportunity to have control over your schedule, but you must remember that, even though you’re at home, you’re still a student. Limit distractions by dedicating time and space to focus on classes and homework.

Communication is key in online schooling. Stay in contact with your teachers and make sure you’re aware of all assignments and due dates. If you’re used to reminders on a classroom board, write down important assignments where you’ll see and remember to check them off your list.

Most importantly, remember that even though you’re at home, your education still is a necessary and important part of your day. Put in the energy and commitment it deserves. It’s your education and finishing this school year strong will keep you on the right foot for the next school year.

Julia Larsen.

Chesapeake.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email