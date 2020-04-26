Crisis can bring out
the best in people
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Americans are among the most generous people in the world, according to surveys. People in Richmond are right up there with the best. Many are opening their hearts and checkbooks to support food banks, the Salvation Army, CARITAS and a host of other groups serving our brothers and sisters in need during the coronavirus crisis.
Often, in helping on the organizational level, we might overlook the individual needs closest to us. Some generous souls are paying their cleaning services even though the cleaners aren’t coming to the house during isolation. Others are financially remembering their hairdressers and barbers. Gift cards and donations are helping struggling restaurants and their waitstaffs.
In addition to monetary gifts, we give gifts of time. Our sequestration allows time to connect with those outside of our inner circle through cards, calls and online communications. We remember the sick and elderly, lonely singles, neighbors and those with whom we need to mend fences.
As Winston Churchill noted: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” Our current confinement, a respite from our too-busy lives, offers a rare opportunity to rethink what is genuinely important — kindness, generosity and the human connection.
Suzanne Munson.
Henrico.
