Planting more trees key to improving health
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With regard to Matthew Strickler’s April 25 opinion column, “Making society more resilient to environmental threats,” it’s clear that the environment is inextricably linked to health. During the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia’s environmental initiatives with health benefits are more important than ever.
For example, planting more trees in cities is a key Virginia environmental goal. The leaves of urban trees filter air pollution that exacerbates respiratory conditions. Trees also shade rooftops, streets and parking lots, lowering city temperatures on hot days.
In Richmond, extreme heat is a real threat in neighborhoods with few trees. In the summer, there is a 16-degree difference between hot paved-over neighborhoods in Richmond and tree-covered places like the forest behind Dogwood Dell, according to research led by the Science Museum of Virginia.
Extreme heat can be devastating for people with health issues. Not surprisingly, the areas of Richmond with the least trees get the most ambulance calls in summer. These hot spots often are in minority neighborhoods that in the past were redlined to block investment.
This can change. Conservation groups, volunteers and local governments are starting to focus on planting trees where they are needed the most.
The city’s Richmond 300 plan aims to increase urban tree canopy to 60%, focusing on areas with few trees and a high heat vulnerability. In addition to lowering temperatures, these new green spaces will reduce polluted runoff to rivers, trap carbon dioxide and provide peaceful places for residents to de-stress and exercise.
Virginia can ramp up this effort without big expense by preserving existing mature trees and adding new ones. Even during the stay-at-home order, we all should consider planting a new tree in our yards or installing native conservation landscaping around our homes. Our actions today will lead to a greener, cleaner and healthier future in Richmond and beyond.
Ann Jurczyk.
Virginia Director, Outreach and Advocacy,Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Richmond.
