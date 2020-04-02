All must honor store hours set for at-risk seniors
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Being 77 and “at risk,” I decided to take advantage of so-called “senior hours” at Carytown Kroger (7-8 a.m.) and Carytown Fresh Market (8-9 a.m.). I say so-called because even though these stores have set aside these hours for seniors to lower the risk of catching the coronavirus, more than half of the customers in each store were clearly not in the senior category. Walking into Fresh Market, I was followed by a man who appeared to be in his 20s. I said, “You realize these hours are for seniors only?” His response: “Well, no one told me.” When I responded, “Well, I am now,” he got angry and said, “I don’t have the virus.” When I asked how he knew, he sulked off.
If we are to make it through these trying times and come out by June 10, we all have to pitch in together. Individuals such as the man I encountered have no way of knowing whether they have the virus (until/unless we fix the testing issue) and they risk contaminating all of us. It’s even worse when stores set aside hours to help with those at risk and others simply ignore them.
I would encourage these stores to place large signs (not an 8½-by-11-inch piece of paper taped to the door that everyone ignores) in their front doors announcing restricted hours —and then enforcing them rather than allowing those who clearly are not in the appropriate group to wander around.
Then I would encourage those of us who feel they are well and virus free to remember — it takes 14 days after you “get it” before you know you “have it.” Assume you do and act accordingly.
Crist Berry.
Richmond.
