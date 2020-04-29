School nutrition teams feed homebound pupils
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
School nutrition teams across the state are tirelessly working to ensure children continue to get the nutrition they need during the pandemic. Friday has been designated School Lunch Hero Day, an opportunity to highlight the impact that school nutrition professionals have on every child who comes through the cafeteria. During the pandemic, the work of school nutrition teams has been nothing short of heroic.
School districts in our area are going above and beyond to connect youth with meals. Richmond Public Schools teams are handing out grab-and-go meals at 10 sites and are using buses to distribute meals to 45 locations. On average, RPS has handed out 13,000 meals per day. In Chesterfield, teams are distributing a full week’s worth of breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks to make sure students continue to get meals. Meanwhile, Henrico County Public Schools teams have established 14 sites. At one location, Henrico nutrition staff, nurses and volunteers handed out 500 meals in one hour via a drive-thru site. Their commitment to serving meals while schools are closed makes a big difference in our communities.
Thank you to all of Virginia’s heroes who make sure that students who were accessing meals at school can access those meals at home.
Sarah Steely,
Senior Program Manager,No Kid Hungry Virginia.
Richmond.
