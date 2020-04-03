Richmonders need parks now more than ever
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The past two weeks of social distancing have been stressful and strange. The transition to parenting my 10-month-old son while working from home has been a personal struggle, but I have found Richmond’s wonderful parks and public spaces to be refuges in which to escape from my current reality. A rare sense of normalcy continues to exist inside them during this trying time.
My employer, the James River Association, is encouraging people to enjoy parks and public spaces in a responsible manner for the physical and mental health benefits connecting with nature provides during this period of social distancing. With nowhere else to go, Richmonders are flocking to parks, and areas of our park system are crowded at times. According to the Trust for Public Land, 77% of Richmonders live within a 10-minute walk of at least one of 164 city parks, but these parks make up only 6% of Richmond’s land area. Even without the additional demand caused by a global pandemic, it’s clear we need more green space across the city.
Mayor Levar Stoney committed to increasing park access and formed a “Green Team” in January. This team of city officials and green space advocates has been tasked with identifying city-owned parcels of land that can become public green spaces in areas where residents currently have poor access to parks. Soon, we should be celebrating the creation of five new green spaces in communities that most need them.
Demand for public green space will continue to increase as warm weather returns. Let’s support the work of the Green Team, invest in the creation of new places where people can connect with nature, and ensure every Richmonder easily can access and enjoy public green space.
Justin Doyle.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.