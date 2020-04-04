COD

Proper hand-washing

is thorough, not harsh

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I’m a recently retired physician. I practiced in a newborn intensive care unit where hand hygiene is center stage. I’m writing to emphasize that, especially in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, we should follow the best information we have from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about hand hygiene.

Sanitizing hands to inactivate and remove a virus is not the same as scrubbing dirty hands.

Our skin, including the skin of our hands, is a 24/7 barrier against bacterial and viral disease. So we must protect it.

With COVID-19, if our hands receive the virus from a person or a surface contaminated with the virus, we absolutely want to avoid transferring these virus particles to another person or to our own nose or mouth. That is why we should use immediate, excellent hand hygiene and avoid touching our faces.

However, we don’t want to damage the valuable skin of our hands. The irritated skin could make us less likely to clean well in the future because it hurts. If the skin is injured enough, we could create a new place for the virus to enter our bodies.

The recommendations from the CDC include the goals of both disease prevention and maintaining healthy hands.

For soaps, antibacterial additives aren’t recommended — there is no evidence they help and they might cause harm (see the CDC website). Scrub brushes are not recommended as they can injure the skin. Twenty seconds of vigorous rubbing works very well. The recommended hand sanitizers have enough alcohol (more than 60%) to work and contain emollients to maintain healthy skin.

We all are in the same battle against getting and spreading COVID-19.

Unfortunately, our hands are both our protection and serve as a means to spread. We must clean and sanitize them, but as best we can, we should “do them no harm.”

John North, M.D.

Glen Allen.

