Trump, Pence should practice what they preach

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the midst of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and with our leaders mandating closures and social distancing, I couldn’t believe my eyes when watching the world news the other night. Immediately following President Donald Trump’s reminders of the gravity of the situation, we were shown footage of Vice President Mike Pence visiting a distribution warehouse to thank workers for their dedication. Pence and his five cohorts were standing shoulder to shoulder — so much for social distancing. And in news conferences, Trump and his staff are standing no more than 2 feet apart. Come on, folks — are we doing this or not? There is no such thing as executive privilege when it comes to the coronavirus. Set an example, please.

Barbara Burke.

Richmond.

