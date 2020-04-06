COD

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Class of 2020 high school seniors have been dealt a major blow by the upheaval of traditional senior year events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For many of these seniors, college plans that once seemed certain are now in limbo, in part because of the financial uncertainty in their lives. Figuring out the next steps to achieve their college goals is daunting but doable, and GRASP (www.grasp4va.org), a Virginia career/college access nonprofit organization, is available now to provide the assistance, hope and encouragement needed to ensure career and college access for all, especially during these uncertain times.

GRASP services, which are free of charge, include assistance with completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application, understanding financial aid award letters and the process for requesting professional judgment for financial aid adjustments if the family income situation has changed. Despite today’s obstacles, GRASP is available and ready to provide hope and to guide students to the educational paths that will allow them to forge fulfilling lives.

Although the COVID-19 virus has disrupted in-person GRASP services, our FAFSA/financial aid services are available by email (pfeyerabend@grasp4va.org) and by phone (804-527-7741). For students who already have worked with a GRASP adviser this academic year, invitations are being sent to participate in a texting option for assistance. Please contact us if you need assistance with your post-secondary education plans. There is hope for your future.

Paula Buckley,

GRASP Director of Outreach and Public Affairs.Glen Allen.

