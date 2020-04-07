Lessons learned
from new stillness
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Beyond these uncertain times, when we begin to get back to normal, will we continue where we left off with our busy lives, or continue to live more quiet, purposeful lives? What is this moment teaching us and how will it change us?
We are experiencing an unfamiliar stillness right now in a society that fills itself with constant noise and awards moreness. With nothing left now but to be still, how do we build on that stillness? How do we capture the quietness and turn it into a deeper connection with ourselves and others?
The fear of the unknown we are experiencing now has caused us to become more fully present with others. We are slowing down, caring for each other and learning through our array of emotions that stillness can give us the much-needed time to reflect on how we want to enhance our own sense of purpose.
During these times of uncertainty, we are learning that we don’t need to consume in excess, to live so indulgently all the time. There are greater goals available to us than excess. When we quiet our minds, we begin to direct our energy in meaningful ways. Through the practice of generosity, we step outside ourselves and begin to view the lives of other people around us.
One small act turns into two, and we quickly begin to see our collective efforts enhancing the well-being of individuals and having a positive impact in our communities.
When we apply these principles in our own lives, we open our hearts, our compassion grows more fully and we begin to find our true purpose. That is the lesson this moment is teaching us.
Sarah Dunbar Harper.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.