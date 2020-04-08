Similar names cause unintentional anxiety
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As news continues to be reported about tragic deaths at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, our hearts go out to the patients, staff and families of those there. And although the point has been made in the media, Westminster Canterbury Richmond is an entirely different entity, some miles away; that distinction has been somewhat muted in the press. This has led to unintended anxiety on the part of families and friends of those of us at Westminster Canterbury Richmond, where my wife and I are residents. The conditions here on our campus are excellent — the health of the community is sound, and the staff has done a job that is nothing short of amazing. As a fellow resident said, “For them, it is not a job, it is a calling.” There are other places we might well feel safe, but we are pleased to affirm that we feel extremely secure and well cared for here at Westminster Canterbury Richmond.
J. A. Barton Campbell.
Richmond.
