Animal shelter needs love, support every day

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I just read K. Burnell Evans’ news story “Richmond animal shelter flooded with love,” and if we can flood the shelter with love on one day, why not every day? The team members at Richmond Animal Care and Control perform an incredibly hard job every day. I hope people will remember the way they feel during this holiday season and flood the shelter with love all year long.

Eileen Miller.

Midlothian.

