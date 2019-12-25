Animal shelter needs love, support every day
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I just read K. Burnell Evans’ news story “Richmond animal shelter flooded with love,” and if we can flood the shelter with love on one day, why not every day? The team members at Richmond Animal Care and Control perform an incredibly hard job every day. I hope people will remember the way they feel during this holiday season and flood the shelter with love all year long.
Eileen Miller.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.