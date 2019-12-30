Attacks on the rise against America’s Jews
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Anti-Semitism is on the rise in the United States. The Anti-Defamation League reports a 99% increase in anti-Semitic crimes since 2015. There have been attacks on synagogues in Pittsburgh and San Diego that resulted in numerous deaths. A few weeks ago, there was an attack at a kosher market in Jersey City, N.J., that resulted in more deaths. Now there has been a stabbing attack at a rabbi’s house in New York. Five people were stabbed while celebrating Hanukkah.
In a few weeks, the world will mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. Have we learned anything from this dark chapter of human history? Apparently not. The hatred of the Jewish people continues to permeate all factions of society. The two recent attacks were not carried out by white supremacists but by African Americans. It is hard to believe that Jews need to fear for their safety and life in America. The dates and settings change but the victims are always the same, innocent law-abiding Jews.
Martin Plotkin.
Richmond.
