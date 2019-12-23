Editor’s note: This letter first appeared on Dec. 25, 1988 in The Richmond News Leader.
Aunt and uncle turned
misery into cheer
It was a miserable night — rainy and cold — on Dec. 16, 1965. Less than three months before, I had buried my husband, a 23-year-old first lieutenant, and it was my 23rd birthday.
Sitting in the corner of the dining room was the Christmas tree my cousin, Doug, had helped me bring home the day before. The bare tree looked almost as forlorn and alone as I felt.
But I wasn’t alone. My son, Michael, was 3 1/2 and daughter, Marjorie, was 9 months. Santa Claus must come on Christmas, but Michael was worried that he couldn’t find us if we didn’t have a Christmas tree. It was family tradition to decorate the tree on my birthday, but I had never had to do it alone. I didn’t even know where to begin. I sat on the couch and cried.
All of a sudden, there was a loud knocking on my door. When I opened it, my Aunt Helen and Uncle Homer were there, he with a Santa hat on his head. They were laden with Christmas decorations, a birthday cake and a bottle of sparkling wine.
A short time later, we were having a party. Christmas carols were playing on the stereo. My uncle was wiring the tree to the wall so the baby couldn’t pull it over. We were laughing, dancing, decorating the tree and my downstairs neighbors came up to say their chandelier was swaying.
When my aunt and uncle left shortly after midnight, the tree was ablaze with lights, shiny balls and tinsel. This time the tears in my eyes were tears of love, not grief. Now Santa Claus could find our house.
That was 23 years ago. My uncle has died and is buried right next to my young lieutenant. My aunt is still alive and as beautiful as ever. I am spending my 22nd Christmas with the wonderful man I married the next December and who adopted my two children.
I guess what I’m trying to say is that Christmas means love, and my aunt and uncle were the epitomy of love.
Diane S. Sanfillipo.
Midlothian.
