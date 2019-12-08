Busing won’t fix what ails city schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond’s education establishment will not fix its urban education disaster by resorting to forcibly transporting students from its good schools to its failed schools. Forced busing went out of style decades ago for good reason: It destroyed good school districts, whose parents then voted with their feet and left town or voted with their pocketbooks and sent their kids to private or charter schools. And busing can’t fix bad schools that got that way because of awful governance, awful teaching and failed communities and families. It’s not a money problem, or a student problem; it’s a family, community and education establishment problem. Everyone with any sense knows that.
Bob Rosenkranz.
Richmond.
Unless he's been is several classrooms at various schools, the writer doesn't know whether the teaching is "awful" or not. However, I believe he is accurate when he targets the culture surrounding the students, both in and out of their schools.
My husband, who used to teach in RPS, said the teachers were the best he had seen anywhere. He said the problem was disruption in the classrooms and lack of support from administration.
Bob Rosenkranz …. come on man …. Just look around you, Richmond is overloaded with happy kids, with far better developed minds, than our kids were before busing in the 70"s.
Maybe the kids today need a father to emulate instead of only a mom.
I cannot believe how many athletes, when giving credit as to why they have been successful on the field, give praise to the Moms …. not dads. Period.
We have unequal access to good education... If anyone has an adult idea on how to correct that REALITY please put it forward... ~~~ Bob
Of course it won't.
Putting students into compromising / stressful situations will do nothing to solve the plight of urban education. But it will give SJW's an opportunity to virtue scold, and that's all that really matters... to those so inclined.
Throwing more money at problems allows some people to assuage their guilt - and the others who'd use YOUR children as part of a massive social experiment would not likely want THEIR children treated like that.
Busing was a sociological cluster fork. Again I ask, in all sincerity, do African Americans favor busing over neighborhood schools? I'd like to hear from anyone willing to share.
George, way back when, the Supreme Court had the power to order changes -- including busing -- in the public schools, because they are governmental entities. What was additionally needed, but politically and legally impossible, was to require that white and black, rich and poor, live in the same neighborhood so that the total educational culture could be a shared one. Not then, not now, and almost surely never. Sad.
