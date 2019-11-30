COD

Christmas a time of hope for people of all faiths

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I love Christmas. It’s a happy time of year when people around the world celebrate the birth of the Christ child. The cheerful spirit generated at Christmastime is contagious. It can be found on the smiling faces and warm greetings exchanged not just by Christians, but also by people of other faiths. The greatest gift we share at Christmas is found among our gifts of worship, beautiful music and festive gatherings. It is the gift of eternal hope that the birth of the Christ child gave to a waiting world on that night so many years ago.

Al Schalow.

Midlothian.

