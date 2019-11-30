Christmas a time of hope for people of all faiths
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I love Christmas. It’s a happy time of year when people around the world celebrate the birth of the Christ child. The cheerful spirit generated at Christmastime is contagious. It can be found on the smiling faces and warm greetings exchanged not just by Christians, but also by people of other faiths. The greatest gift we share at Christmas is found among our gifts of worship, beautiful music and festive gatherings. It is the gift of eternal hope that the birth of the Christ child gave to a waiting world on that night so many years ago.
Al Schalow.
Midlothian.
I love the Christmas season....Not for the religion stuff;...I don't believe in any of that nonsense...But taking time for remembering those who came before, remembering family and being thankful for those you love and wishing everyone goodwill is one of the best things in life...
